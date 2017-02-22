Alternative Remedies to help You Lead a Healthier Life

It seems that everywhere you turn, there is a new drug on the market which can help you in some particular way. Big Pharma is really pumping out the drugs which claim to be able to improve your life and we are very much living in a drug-culture. There is a drug for everything these days, one to make you happy, sad, excited, sleep better, wake up faster, stay focussed and get relaxed and for many, this is not the answer.

It is entirely up to you how you manage your life when it comes to drugs but if you are looking for something alternative and drug-free when it comes to leading a healthier life, then here are some of the things you could be looking at.

Healers

There are many fantastic healers in the World like Dr. Pankaj Naram who, by using their gifts, are helping people every day to lead better, stronger, happier and healthier lives. The list of ailments and problems that healers are able to help with is incredibly long and through the use of diet, supplements and their incredible talents for getting into people’s minds, healers can dramatically improve your life.

Meditation

If you haven’t tried meditation then it has never been a better time to get started, this deep breathing exercise will help you to sleep better, cope with stress better, relax easier and it can also have a profound impact on improving your bodily functions. Meditation is easy to do but difficult to master and it will require practice and patience from you. In order to get started, find a quiet spot, sit comfortably and close your eyes. The goal is to relax and focus on your breathing whilst attempting to clear your mind, don’t worry if you can’t focus when you first start out, this is quite normal, after a little practice, however, you will soon get the hang of it and with just 20 minutes of meditation per day, you will see a huge boost in energy levels and mood.

Drinking Water

Many of us are so occupied with the latest trend in the world of health or the most fashionable way to exercise that we forget about the single most important thing that we can do in order to improve how healthy we are, drinking water. Water helps us in so many ways, it improves the quality of our hair, our skin and our nails, it helps to give us more energy and it dramatically improves how our body and organs operate. When you get dehydrated, the body needs to take water from other areas of the body which can lead to decreased bodily function and regular dehydration has been linked to a series of diseases such as Alzheimers and heart disease. Men should be drinking at least 3 liters of water per day and women should be drinking at least 2 liters. The easiest and cheapest way for you to improve your health is to simply drink more water.