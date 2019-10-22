8 Things You Should Know Before You Schedule a Breast Reduction

When you’ve struggled with large breasts all your life, having them reduced can literally feel like you’ve lifted a weight off your chest.



After just one surgery, you can finally experience relief after years of neck, back and shoulder pain. Rashes, limited clothing choices and shoulder grooves created by your bra will also be a thing of the past. As with any surgery, however, careful consideration and planning are necessary in order to achieve the best results.

What Every Woman Should Know Before Breast Reduction Surgery

You will feel more confident

The vast majority of women who undergo breast reduction surgery are immensely satisfied with the results. They also report feeling more confident and physically healthy after their procedure. If having larger breasts has forced you to feel uncomfortable in professional and social scenarios, this is something you can finally say goodbye to.

You will need to take a few days off work

While the average breast reduction only takes about three hours and won’t require an overnight hospital stay, you will still be sore and require some time off work – at least for a few days anyway.

The cup size you have in mind might not be possible

According to Dr Andre Safvat, the current size and composition of your breasts will determine how much they can be reduced by. During your plastic surgery consultation, your surgeon will discuss your goals with you and also tell you what’s possible following a physical examination.

You may lose nipple sensation

Patients can expect their nipples to feel numb after their breast reduction surgery but some of it eventually does come back. However, it should be noted that there is always a slight chance your nipple sensation will never return.

Breast reduction surgery also requires a breast lift

While the primary goal of breast reduction surgery is to remove excess breast tissue, your surgeon will still need to reposition your breasts and nipples to achieve an aesthetically-pleasing result, which is why the surgery needs to be combined with a breast lift.

Your insurance will more than likely cover the surgery

In most instances, insurance providers will cover all or at least part of the breast reduction surgery. This is because unlike breast augmentation, mot breast reduction surgeries are performed for health reasons and to alleviate physical symptoms. You can speak to your surgeon about the information you will need to claim this cost from your insurer.

Your ability to breastfeed could be affected

Even though this is unlikely, patients should be aware of the possibility that their ability to breastfeed could be affected. Unfortunately, it’s next to impossible to predict whether the surgery will have this effect.

There will be scars

To complete the surgery, an incision will need to be made around the nipples and straight down to the crease of the breasts. Unfortunately, incisions of this nature do leave scars but with the right scar management techniques, scarring can be kept to a minimum.

If you are ready to take the next step and schedule your breast reduction surgery, the first thing you want to do is research. Not all breast surgeons specialize in reductions, so take the time to find someone with the right qualifications and experience before you get excited about the actual procedure. Without the help of a qualified surgeon, it will be much more difficult to achieve your desired result, not to mention dangerous.

You also want to make sure that you feel comfortable with your surgeon during your consultation before you agree to a surgical date.