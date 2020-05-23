4 Examples of How Poor Dental Hygiene Can Affect Your Overall Health

You already have an idea of what poor dental hygiene can mean for your gums and teeth. Have you considered what these same habits could be doing to the rest of your body? There’s a connection between your general health and your dental health. Along with making an appointment to see a dentist near you soon, it would be a good idea to know what sort of health issues proper dental hygiene could help you sidestep. Here are a few examples to consider.

Cardiovascular Issues

The bacteria that are present with gum disease doesn’t remain in the mouth. Over time, it gets into the bloodstream and eventually makes its way to the heart. There it can trigger a number of health issues. For example, you could find that you develop atrial fibrillation. There’s also the chance of developing arrhythmia. Don’t overlook the potential for a stroke or a heart attack.

Choosing to treat the gum disease and adjust your dental care routine will go a long way toward helping you avoid these types of conditions. Regular checkups, brushing after meals and using floss takes less time than you may think. If you want to live to a ripe old age, see this as one way of increasing the odds in your favor.

Respiratory Problems

Just as bacteria can affect the function of your heart, it can also create issues with the lungs and the rest of your respiratory system. Along with difficulty breathing, you may also find that the impact on your immune system makes the chances for sore throats, nasal congestion, and sinus headaches much higher. While there are other causes for all of these conditions, doesn’t it make sense to eliminate one possibility and reduce the risks?

More Difficult to Control Diabetes

Controlling glucose levels is key to being in control of diabetes. That’s true for both type 1 diabetes and those with type 2 diabetes. Given the impact of the bacteria on the body in general, it should come as no surprise that poor dental hygiene resulting in gum disease also makes it harder to control blood glucose levels.

For type 1 diabetics, this can interfere with the proper absorption of insulin. That increases the chances of losing consciousness or going into a diabetic coma. With type 2 diabetes, less control of glucose levels increases the odds of developing related issues like loss of sensation in the extremities, decrease in visual acuity, and greater stress on the heart. Choosing to see a dentist annual and making sure to get your teeth cleaned once a year at your local dentistry will help prevent dental issues from interfering in your efforts to manage diabetes.

Kidney Disease

The bacteria from ongoing dental conditions can eventually decrease the efficiency of the kidneys. Given enough time, one of them may fail. That can mean additional health problems that are related to the fact that your blood is not properly filtered.

Those who are to undergo a kidney transplant, for example, should get their dental health checked thoroughly. In the case of tooth decay or periodontitis the operation could even be postponed until the dental problem is solved.

The bottom line is that not taking care of your teeth can lead to more than developing a cavity or two. Take your dental health seriously and it’s easier to reduce the risk of these and other types of health issues. If it’s been some time since you saw a dentist, call today and schedule an appointment. See that as the first step toward getting back into the habit of investing in your personal well being.