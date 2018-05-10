4 Benefits of Electronic Cigarettes Compared to Tobacco

Vaping has become a popular way to quit smoking for many people. However, many former tobacco smokers vape because they still enjoy smoking but want a safer alternative.

If you’re considering switching from tobacco cigarettes to electronic cigarettes, here are four of the benefits you can experience.

Healthier than Traditional Cigarettes

There is growing evidence that vaping less harmful than smoking tobacco cigarettes by researchers around the world. Tobacco cigarettes contain as many as 5,000 chemicals with up to 70 of them suspected of causing cancer.

Some of the e-liquid used in e-cigarettes contains nicotine but none of the other chemicals found in tobacco. Along with being safer for the vaper, there is no need to worry that second-hand smoke adversely affecting anyone around you when you’re vaping.

Clothes and House Smells Fresher

Tobacco smoke seeps into everything around the smoker, including their clothing, hair, and it lingers in their house or car if they smoke inside of them. Fortunately, that isn’t the case when you use electronic cigarettes.

Depending on the flavor of e-liquid that is chosen, the only scent takes place when a hit is taken from the e-cig or the vaporizer. The “smoke” that appears is water vapor, so it quickly dissipates and doesn’t linger in the air, so it doesn’t seep into materials and leave behind a nasty odor.

Costs Less than Traditional Cigarettes

Smoking tobacco cigarettes are expensive in many states and countries with it costing thousands of dollars a year. Vaping costs much less depending on the device that is used and the amount that the vaper “smokes.”

A cartomizer may equal as many as four 20-packs of cigarettes. If you buy refillable cartomizers, you can get much more out of a bottle of e-liquid. Some former cigarette smokers using a 10ml bottle of e-liquid can get up to a week to a week and a half use out of it.

Better for Dental Hygiene

When you smoke regular cigarettes, the taste and smell linger in your mouth as well. When you speak, people around you can smell smoke on your breath. If you’re a heavy smoker, the chemicals can stain your teeth as well.

Vaping doesn’t contain chemicals that cause stains, so you won’t have to worry about your teeth turning yellow. The e-liquid used in an e-cigarette also doesn’t linger since it produces water vapor, so no one will be able to tell that you’re a vaper by smelling it on your breath.

Additional Benefits

There are several more benefits to switching from smoking regular tobacco cigarettes to vaping. It is better for your health in several ways because it reduces the risk of developing cancer, having a heart attack or a stroke.

While many scientists think vaping has health consequences, they have concluded that using electronic cigarettes can help people stop smoking tobacco products and it is much safer than traditional cigarettes.

If you’re trying to quit smoking tobacco products, you can use vaping as an alternative and gradually limit how much nicotine you use. By doing this, you can stop using both tobacco and electronic cigarettes.