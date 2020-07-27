3 Delicious Ways To Get More Collagen

Collagen is the most common protein in the human body, found in the skin, bones, cartilage, and organ systems, and it’s responsible for many of the characteristics of youth, such as skin elasticity. That’s why it should come as no surprise that, when people want to look younger, they may turn to collagen supplements and collagen-rich foods. The goal: to bolster the body’s natural ability to produce collagen, despite the age-related decline.

If you’re interested in boosting the amount of collagen in your diet, there are several different things you can try. Get started with these 3 recipes for a delicious infusion of collagen.

Play Mixologist With Collagen Powder

Bovine collagen is one of the most popular forms of collagen, and is associated with reduced bone loss, decreased osteoarthritis pain, and younger appearance, but how do you get it into your diet? One of the simplest ways is by taking an off-the-shelf collagen supplement, which comes in a variety of formulations. Flavorless types can be dissolved into just about any liquid, but the flavored ones open up even more exciting options, like this collagen-infused mocktail made with pineapple mojito-flavored collagen and soda water. It’s a simple recipe and offers a wholesome twist on a not-so-nutritious indulgence.

Keep It Classic With Bone Broth

While collagen supplements, from pills to powders, may make getting more collagen in your diet a simple undertaking, you can also increase your collagen intake by choosing foods rich in the protein – but where to begin? One classic, high-collagen option is bone broth, made by cooking down animal bones. Made by slowly simmering bones, ligaments, and even hooves for hours until they yield gelatin, which is the cooked form of animal collagen. Bone broth is delicious, and a particularly good way to get more collagen during the colder months of the year.

Build A Better Breakfast

In addition to making beverages, one of the advantages of collagen powders is that they can be used in soups, smoothies, and even baked goods. With that in mind, put those powders to work as part of a healthier breakfast. You might, for example, use plain collagen peptides to make berry chia muffins, or mix plain or fruity collagen into a smoothie bowl full of fruit and nuts. Both of these are a great option for people who really want to build new healthy habits but don’t want to make significant changes to their routine.

Know Your Nutrients

While the bone broth and collagen supplements are useful when it comes to improving your diet, the best thing you can do if you want this change to stick is to learn what foods are rich in collagen. These include skin-on fish, beef, chicken, and eggs (specifically egg yolks). It’s also important to get enough vitamin C, zinc, and copper because these are important for collagen synthesis. Overall, the more you know about what foods boost the most collagen, the easier it will be for you to include them in your diet.

These days, you can find all kinds of products infused with collagen, a clear sign that this nutritional profile is gaining broad acceptance, and making this the ideal time to make a change. Embrace the health benefits of collagen – it’s never been easier.