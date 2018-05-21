12 Healthy Life Trends of 2018

One of the reasons why it is so difficult to start a healthy lifestyle is that there are too many trends in it. Today, everyone shares the healing properties of starvation and consumes the sun rays, tomorrow they convince you of the need for intuitive nutrition, and a week later you will find out that you can eat only one secret product per day, and you will become the healthiest and happiest person in the universe.

The secret is to find among this variety what is right for you and develop your own recipe for eternal youth and beauty. We have collected the main trends of a healthy lifestyle that are popular in 2018. Following them all is not necessary, but to be aware of them is definitely worth it.

Fitness

1. Dancing

It’s easy to follow your dream and go in for sports. Many fitness programs consist not only of physical activities but also of entertainment, for example, dancing. Zumba, Latin, belly dancing, Pole dance are great ways to get cardio and strength training together with high spirits. You surely will not give up such training because you come not only for a beautiful body but for emotions as well.

2. Kickboxing

Not the newest kind of sport, but more and more studios start kickboxing groups for workouts. This is one of the options for intensive interval training. Kickboxing is effective because it combines cardio and force loads. In addition, this sport involves not only muscles but also the mind.

3. Tabata

Tabata has found admirers around the world. The main advantage of this training is the minimum time spent. You only need to spend 4 minutes a day for the workout. At the same time, according to the adherents of this type of exercises, they are no less effective in helping to fight excess weight than other sports. The essence of tabata is in a rigid alternation of activity and rest: 20 seconds of training and 10 seconds of rest repeated eight times. The most common exercises are good for tabata: push-ups, sit-ups, and jumps. The main thing is to strictly observe intervals and involve as many groups of muscles as possible.

4. Retro sport suits

This year, sports fashion and fashion, in general, is aimed at the past, the bright and insane 1990s. Gaiters, jacket-bombers, sports trousers with stripes on the sides in the most strange and original colors. Do not forget that these clothes are not only for gyms now – sports chic still allows you to combine incongruous items, look bold and feel comfortable.

Nutrition

5. Periodic fasting

During this diet, a person consumes the daily rate of food during the “food window”. Only water is allowed during the rest of the day. The “food window” is set individually and usually does not exceed 8 hours. The remaining 16 hours of starvation are enough to start the process of burning fat in the body. Night sleep is also a food window. To adhere to periodic fasting, it is enough to move your dinner to an earlier time.

6. Ketogenic nutrition

Its advantage is not only in reducing weight. Ketogenic nutrition is useful for the brain, it helps to manage appetite and reduces the risk of developing diabetes. This low-carbohydrate diet has a lot of fat and a moderate amount of protein. Instead of carbohydrates, the body has to look for the alternative sources of fuel, namely ketones – they are produced by the liver when processing fat deposits. We have already told you about the benefits of ketogenic nutrition.

7. Pili nuts

For nutritionists, this is the favorite nut. It contains all the necessary amino acids and a lot of magnesium. The pili nut oil is enriched with the useful Omega-7 and Omega-9 acids. In addition, scientists have confirmed that regular consumption of pili nuts reduces the risk of developing breast cancer by a few times. This walnut grows in the Philippines and is exported dry.

8. Cannabidiol

This compound is found in cannabis, but it does not possess narcotic properties. Cannabidiol is still being studied, but its analgesic, antioxidant, anticonvulsant and immunostimulating effects have already been proven. The beauty industry quickly picked up the hemp trend – cannabidiol is added to body balms, hand creams, lubricants, mascara and anywhere. There is no psychotropic effect, of course.

Holistic treatment

This area of alternative medicine is based on the fact that you need to treat the whole body rather than a specific disease. Holistic treatment does not necessarily involve non-traditional methods. This can be conventional therapy, but a complex one, taking into account all the features of people’s physiology and psyche.

9. Acupuncture

More and more people turn to reflexologists for treatment. These specialists are engaged in pinpointing the parts of the body via acupuncture. This procedure is used for the non-medicinal treatment of almost any disease: from insomnia to autoimmune diseases.

10. Cupping face massage

Cupping massage is popular among athletes as a means to get rid of muscle pain. One of the modern trends is cupping massage of the face. It does not leave any bruises and traces. A small cup creates a vacuum and gently lifts the facial tissue. It improves blood circulation, tightens the skin, makes it supple and smoothes fine wrinkles. The procedure is available in any beauty salon. In addition, this technique can be fully mastered at home. The main thing is regularity, and the effect is noticeable only after a course of cupping massage.

11. Gua sha

This is yet another technique of facial massage, based on ancient oriental practices. It is performed with the help of scrapers or plates. The specialist works with certain reflexogenic zones on the face and body. The peculiarity of the Chinese gua sha massage is that it helps to eliminate internal disturbances in the body, that is, not only the symptoms but also the cause of the disease.

12. Jade facial roller

Jade facial rollers are widely used for home massage procedures. This stone is known for its curative effect. Jade massage improves blood circulation, increases the elasticity of the skin, and removes toxins. In case of regular use, the result will be noticeable at once: the skin color is equalized, puffiness under the eyes disappears, and the facial features get lifted. The procedure is very simple. Before using the facial roller, it is recommended to put it in the refrigerator.