Unlock the Key of Relationships Through Communication

Relationships are built on trust and honesty. Without these shared values, no relationship can survive – let alone flourish. In an intimate relationship, partners must be able to trust one another with even the most personal of information, even at the risk of making each other uncomfortable. Brutal honesty is also necessary for a serious, intimate relationship to reach its maximum potential. If you cannot be 100% honest with your partner, you should not continue in a mature relationship.

Be Open about Your Previous Relationships

One’s sexual history and preferences are one of the most difficult topics to discuss with others. However, for each partner to feel safe and secure in a relationship – this information must be shared fully and honestly. Holding back of this kind of critical information may not only lead to frustration and anxiety, but in the worst -case scenario sickness or death.

If your partner does disclose that they have a sexually transmitted disease from a past relationship understand how difficult it is to admit that. It is then up to you if you can accept the risk. Getting tested frequently is a great way to ease your mind and to guarantee your health. If you or someone you know is possibly at risk of catching a sexually transmitted disease, please understand there are many resources available.

Talk about Money Openly

Trust and honesty should also extend into the other important parts of your relationship including ideas surrounding money. Studies show that disagreements over money play a very prominent role in the dissolution of relationships. While not as personal as one’s sex life, how one views the role of money is an important factor in shaping a person’s journey through life.

Are you a spender or a saver? Do you buy on impulse? Do you believe you should support your children through college? How about helping out your parents when they become elderly? These are some of the very important questions each partner should ask themselves and then each other before taking the next step in a serious relationship.

Share Your Plans on Kids and Family

Family dynamics often become a flash-point during a relationship. It’s important to keep in mind the old adages which often are quite prophetic “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree” or “you become your parents.” We all are a sum of our parts, and our family (and to some extent our environment) play a huge role in who we have become.

When we begin to develop our own relationships, it can be quite hard to balance family obligations with our new couple dynamics. Nobody is saying you should drop your family when you get married or enter a long-term relationship, but one must understand there is a give and take in this regard as the years go on. Take a look at how well your partner meshes with your family and vice versa. Could you see yourself all around a Thanksgiving dinner? The way your partner treats their family is a good indicator of how they will treat you in the future.

Successful long-term relationships have proven to ensure a healthier and longer life than those who traverse life alone. However, this benefit does not come without possible heartache and pain. The bedrock of a sincere and productive relationship is trust and honesty. If we keep these always in mind, life will be a happier journey for us all.

Author Bio

Paige Jirsa – I work with Stdtestingfacilities.com, which provides users same-day STD testing in a discrete and proficient manner. I also enjoy writing about relationships and sharing dating tips. I believe that any couple can be happy in a relationship if both sides work hard on it.