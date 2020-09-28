The Strength of Your Bond: 8 Important Reasons Why Relationships Fail

Almost half of all marriages end in divorce. With such a staggering statistic it is high time that we dive into what is going wrong in our relationships. Relationships fail, but it does not just happen overnight. We are going to take an in-depth look at the top 8 reasons for a failed relationship so that you can break the cycle and fix things before it is too late. So if you are interested in learning why relationships fail then keep reading!

1. Communication Breakdown

One of the top reasons for couples therapy is a lack of positive communication. When a lack of respect for each other is present it leads to contempt which insidiously works its way into the relationship. Couples will often find that they are fighting and being hard on each other rather than effectively communicating the issue and working to resolve the problem. Additionally, studies show that communications via technology and social media could be leading to misunderstandings and could hurt communication between partners.

2. Financials

Financial problems are an issue that leads many couples to resort to filing for divorce. While a couple does not need to be married for financial issues to arise, studies show that the longer a couple is together the more likely financial discord is to occur. The issues that arise from financial distress are usually much larger than the money issue itself. The failure in the relationship comes from concerns of things like trust, fear, safety, and control.

3. Trust Issues

Lack of trust in a partner is a major issue that can hurt even the strongest of relationships. Sometimes a major event like an affair can cause trust issues whereas in other cases minor events overtime causes an atmosphere of distrust in the relationship.

Trust issues can present themselves in a variety of ways such as:

Jealousy

Financial or emotional infidelity

Physical infidelity

Lack of emotional support

Possessiveness

These are just a few of the reasons that a relationship can suffer from trust issues and fail. In many cases, both partners feel a sense of distrust for very different reasons. Identifying the source of the problem and communicating effectively can help alleviate some of the issues.

4. Lack of Compatibility

While at first physical attraction might be a big part of a relationship it cannot carry the relationship on its own. Compatibility transcends physical compatibility. If a couple does not share similar goals, interests, etc the relationship can lose its spark and the couple will feel disdain for one another. This is often the case in couples who have different expectations for what they want out of the relationship. For example, one partner might be more interested in settling down and starting a family whereas the other partner is more focused on travel or a career path. Open communication throughout the relationship about things like starting a family or career goals can help to identify if a couple is on the same page about the relationship.

5. Narcissistic Personalities

Narcissistic Personality Disorder or NPD is a personality disorder where the person has a hyper-inflated sense of self and a lack of value for their partner’s needs. If one or both partners have NPD it is common for infidelity to occur.

Trademark signs of NPD in a relationship are the following:

Entitlement

Inflated self-image

Conceit

Manipulation

Irresponsibility

Extreme selfishness

These traits in one or both partners can be the reason that the relationship fails. Often the person with NPD will have had failed relationships in the past, however, they will always blame the partner rather than take responsibility.

6. Growing Apart

Relationships require work and it is important to understand that staleness and border can occur. Many relationships fail because the couple does not work through the rut. For a new relationship growing apart could be a sign of a lack of commitment in one of the partners. In other cases, such as long-term relationships, life might have gotten in the way of the couple focusing on their relationship. Obligations such as work or caring for the children often get placed ahead of the relationship needs.

7. Abuse

When abuse occurs in a relationship it almost always leads to failure. Physical abuse cannot be overlooked and is very dangerous in a relationship. There are other forms of abuse that are not as obvious yet just as likely to cause the demise of a relationship. Pathological passive-aggressive behavior, verbal abuse, and mental abuse are all causes of relationship failure. They are sometimes harder to notice for the partner on the receiving end so they stay in the relationship until they reach a breaking point.

8. Lifestyle Choices

Couples often will grow apart due to the lifestyle choices of one of the partners. Gambling, alcohol and drug use and excessive socializing are lifestyle choices that can cause a relationship to fail. In many cases, one partner might be trying to move forward in life and change their behavior while the other partner is not interested in lifestyle changes. When this difference of opinion happens the relationship can fail.

Understanding Why Relationships Fail

Some relationships fail, they just are not meant to be, however, there is hope to save a relationship. Working together with your partner to communicate and trust one another is essential for a healthy and long-lasting partnership. Seeking help from a couple's counselor could help a couple identify the problems they are facing.