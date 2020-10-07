Giordana Reveals How to Help Your Man Open Up About His Feelings

Sometimes it’s hard to get your man to really be honest and truthful about what he is feeling. From a young age, they are taught to “man up” and not let the world see what they are really experiencing. As they get older, men aren’t any more willing to open up about what’s inside.

Whether it is fear of ridicule, fear of vulnerability, fear of relying on someone else, or simply because they feel that men don’t share their feelings, it is difficult sometimes to find out exactly what they are going through. At the same time, in order to have a deep emotional connection you need to make your relationship work, you both have to be able to trust each other with your feelings.

There are ways to help your man understand that it is ok to share what he is feeling, and once you do, you’ll be amazed at how far your relationship can go.

Don’t Be Critical

It might seem obvious but it’s worth repeating, being critical of your partner is destructive to your relationship if it is done in a hurtful way. Your man will have a difficult time opening up to you if you’re judgmental about the things he does and the way he feels.

He could be nervous about what you’ll say or the way you’ll react if he reveals his feelings to you. Criticizing your man can fill him with shame, or he might feel controlled and exude negative behavior towards you.

With that in mind, it is important for you to be supportive and to try not to hurt his ego in any way.

Instead of being critical, try to be his biggest advocate and support system. This is a way for you to get your man to trust you, and for him to be willing and ready to communicate with you.

Allow him to tell you all that he has on his mind. Listen to him and let him know that you will always be there to care for him, regardless of what he is going through emotionally.

When you establish that connection, it should be easy for him to turn to you when he’s ready to talk.

It’s much easier for your man to open up when he knows that you will be non-critical. This is an important step that you should keep in mind to heal your relationship.

Contact a Relationship Coach

If you are unsure exactly how to get him to open up, maybe because you have the same issue with him, there is no shame in getting help from a relationship coach to learn how to build a stronger connection.

This solution might seem undesirable at first, probably because of a negative stigma you may have about seeking professional help. However, consider it this way. If you were sick with the flu, you wouldn’t hesitate to see a doctor. Therefore, if your relationship is “sick,” what is the shame in seeing a relationship professional?

If you’re unable to get your man to talk, a relationship coach could make it easier for him. Making their clients feel comfortable and at ease is the thing that they do best.

Over time, it will make him more eager to share with you the things he needs or deserves in your relationship including his feelings, and you will be able to do the same with him.

Through relationship coaching you will have a better understanding of what’s bothering your partner. You will also know how to resolve issues.

You might need long-term or short-term sessions depending on your issue. So, you both should be willing to work together to establish a better relationship, but a relationship expert has the skills and knowledge to guide you both in the right direction.

Be the First to Open Up

You can make it easier for your man to talk by being the first one to open up. Taking the initiative to open up to your partner indicates how much you trust him.

Your man could have legitimate fears about opening up to you and sharing too much because he is afraid of seeming vulnerable. This can happen if he has been hurt in the past or has been taught his whole life that men don’t open up. To alleviate this problem, you can take the first step to share your personal feelings with him.

This is a simple technique that you can use to break the barrier and for you to encourage your man to talk.

Have Patience

Try not to force the issue and be patient with your partner. Your frustration and irritation might cause you to force him to engage with you.

Forcing your partner to talk can make him even more distant from you. Being forceful can also add more difficulties and drama to your relationship.

Instead, you should try to remain cool and calm. Give your partner the time he needs to come to you and to share his feelings with you.

Having patience makes it easier for you to start conversations.

Start Car Conversations

Your car is one of the most comfortable places for you to initiate conversations. Your car is a comfortable and relaxing place where your man might feel less guarded.

While you and your partner are sitting in the car, you can try to get him to talk.

He might feel less pressure and be ready to tell you how he feels. You can ask him a combination of questions to break his silence and to get the conversation rolling.

By sitting in your car, you might have the chance to get to the root of the issue that’s bothering your partner.

Focus on Helping Your Man Open Up

Getting your man to open up about emotions might seem stressful and even outright annoying. However, by understanding why he is struggling to open up, and then helping him through the process, you can begin to take your relationship to new heights.

