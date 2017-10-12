5 Reasons to Get Back with Your Ex

The dust has settled after a breakup, and you’re starting to wonder if you made a mistake. It’s no secret that breakups can be hard for both people involved. While there are many legitimate reasons to break things off, sometimes there are just as many reasons to get back together. Here are five legitimate reasons why you should consider getting back with your ex after a breakup.

A Solid Foundation

Sometimes breakups are sparked by a random incident. If a relationship already has a solid foundation of trust and communication, then you could find yourself regretting you left this person after things have calmed down.

There is little hope for a relationship without the existence of a solid foundation, but if this is something you and your partner have already established then there is a likely chance of success if you get back together. Be sure to have an open conversation with your partner about your breakup to ensure you’re both on the same page about your feelings.

2. Great Compatibility

You just get along with some people better than others. If you had great chemistry with your ex and the both of you are committed to making it work, this might be a sign to get back together. Compatibility can go a long way in terms of building a stable long-term relationship. Just make sure your chemistry is more than just lust in disguise!

3. Difficult Timing

Maybe you and your partner broke up due to being at the wrong place at the wrong time. Perhaps you were still in school or your partner got a great job across the country. There are a lot of legitimate reasons to choose to end a relationship because the timing is simply off. If the love is still there, odds are you might be able to pick off where you left off assuming the timing is finally right.

4. A Rash Decision

Sometimes people make stupid mistakes. According to Ex Back Permanently, if your relationship ended because of a rash decision, you might be able to work through these temporary differences. Past difficulties and traumas can commonly create emotional triggers that can disrupt a relationship and even lead to an untimely breakup.

After addressing the root of these issues, you might find yourself seeking the love of your ex. Honesty, in this case, is the most important thing for rebuilding all of the hurt that might have happened between you and your partner. It might even be worth speaking to a qualified relationship counselor to target a plan for preventing rash actions in the future that might damage your relationship.

5. New Perspective

Sometimes you simply don’t know what you have until it’s gone. If you or your partner experienced a shift in perspective post-breakup, it might be time to return to your relationship. Maybe you tried dating other people or focusing on yourself only to realize how great you had it with your ex. Whatever the case, really evaluate your thought process to ensure you’re completely certain about your motives for returning to your ex.

Returning to Your Ex

Sometimes you can save your lost love and find it stronger than ever. The key to building a successful relationship is having trust in your partner and yourself. As long as both of you are reentering the relationship for the right reasons, you’re bound to find happiness.

It’s essential you have an honest talk about where your relationship failed the first time around. Make sure you’re both on the same page about where you want to be in the future. Ultimately, you have to listen to your heart and choose what’s best for you.