What is Inside Your Skincare Products – Understanding Skincare Ingredients

Who doesn’t want a glowing, smooth, and fresh skin? We all do, right? But, the real problem is that most of us don’t know where to start. It is because there is a huge variety of skincare products with so many confusing labels and ingredients that you almost feel lost when you walk through the skincare aisle in the supermarket.

The marketing jargon, the difficult to pronounce names of chemicals, and their functions make no sense to most of the people. If you are one of those people who struggle with understanding the ingredients of your skincare products, then this blog is just the thing that you need to read.

Here is how you can understand the ingredients of your skincare products if you want to choose the right product every time:

Talk to Your Dermatologist

You are not a skincare specialist, and you should not consider yourself as one unless you have a professional degree or relevant experience. So, it is completely normal if you don’t know your skin type and its problems. There are professionals out there who can help you in understanding your skin and guide you with suitable ingredients according to your skincare requirements. So, if you think that you are going to get lost in that skincare aisle, then it’s better that you visit your doctor before you spend a fortune on skincare products with the ingredients that are not even compatible with your skin type.

Natural is Always Better But…

No matter what your skin type or skin problem is, I can’t stress enough about the importance of natural ingredients in skincare products. Ingredients with chemical origin can have long term side effects on your skin. Therefore, it is always safe to go for natural alternatives to strong chemicals if you want to make your skin look good in the later stages of your life. The technology in the skincare industry has made it possible to get the maximum benefits out of the natural products for skincare purposes. Bioplacenta is an excellent example of the use of biotechnology in the skincare industry by EMK Beverly Hills.

Understand the Difference

One of the most critical mistakes that people make while buying skin care is that they don’t understand that the ingredients that are working for someone else may not work that well on your skin. It is because we all have a different kind of skin and lifestyle. Therefore, it is very important to understand this difference. So, I would suggest that you should keep your hopes real even if you are 100% sure about your skin care product and its ingredients you should know that the results can vary from one person to another.

Know What You Need to Avoid

Understandably, you can’t be an expert on ingredients of skincare products overnight. However, you can definitely remember what you should avoid at any cost and which ingredients are a big No-No, no matter what. Generally, dermatologists suggest to avoid Parabens (including methylparabens, propylparabens, and butylparabens), Sulfates (including sodium laureth sulfates, alkylbenzene sulfonate, sodium cocoyl sarcosinate), Artificial fragrances and dyes, Layering too many acids with vitamin C, and Hydroquinone.

Combinations are Important

Different ingredients in skin care products work best when they are used with the combination of other ingredients. Therefore, it is very critical that you understand these combinations before you start using the products. To understand this better, take an example of RADICAL EYE CREAM. If you are using this cream, you should mix a few drops of RESCUE SERUM with it to get the best results. Put simply, you need to know which ingredient goes well with the other one.