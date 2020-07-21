Want Glowing Skin? Squalane Will Transform Your Skin into an Eye Feast

Proper skin care is essential to graceful aging. From photos to real-life instances, we are all drawn to beautiful skin. It is appealing to the eye, interesting to look at, and makes us aspire to have one. It is everyone’s wish to have flawless skin that is an eye turner.

The use of squalane in skin care is one way of transforming your skin naturally into a glow.

What is squalane? is it related to squalene

The difference in spelling of the two is confusing, but it is crucial to understand what each of them means.

Squalene (with an e) is an antioxidant and fatty molecule found naturally in the skin oil glands that hydrates it and acts as a barrier to moisture.

Like many other natural compounds in our bodies, squalene production declines with age; thus, health scientists and researchers found a way to obtain squalene from the animal and plant sources.

However, squalene is unstable in its natural state; hence it is hydrogenated or in lay man’s language, combined with hydrogen to form squalane (with an a) that is more stable and acts like the squalene molecule. It is then blended into skin care products to benefit the skin in similar ways as squalene.

Sources of squalane

According to Joshua Zeichner, director of cosmetic & clinical research in dermatology, Mt Sinai Hospital in New York City, squalane, was traditionally produced from the liver of sharks.

However, researchers came up with other ways of getting squalane from plant sources to shift away from the shark derived methods, which may be cruel because of ethical concerns.

Plants like olives, sugarcane, wheat germ, and rice barn are familiar sources of squalane.

Benefits of squalane in skincare

Squalane has a couple of skin health benefits:

It acts as a moisturizer and blocks moisture loss from the skin; hence it keeps the skin hydrated.

Squalane has an anti-inflammatory effect, which is essential in preventing acne and other skin inflammations.

Squalene oils are an excellent soothing agent for dry and babies’ skin and conditions such as eczema.

It is also an anti-aging agent as it can reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines on the skin.

It is suitable for all skin types. Squalane is a friendly ingredient that is safe for all skin types. Why? It is because it is naturally present in our bodies; therefore, it does not cause allergic reactions.

Squalane acts as a base for makeup. It has a light molecule form similar to our skin cell membrane, making it highly absorbable into the skin.

Squalane has an antioxidant effect that fights free radical agents from the environment that damage the skin.

Other benefits of squalane oil products

Squalane oils have benefited the hair. Applying it regularly on the scalp leaves you with softer and shinier hair.

Conclusion

Many people go through the stress of finding good skincare and beauty products that will benefit their skin. You can up your skincare routine game a notch higher by incorporating squalane based products into your routine. Squalane keeps your skin hydrated, smooth, and glowing. Besides, it will enhance your beauty and keep your aging graceful.