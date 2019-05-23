How Young is Too Young for Laser Skin Rejuvenation?

It’s not uncommon for people to believe that laser skin rejuvenation is only for ageing skin because it’s so effective at reducing fine lines and wrinkles. But laser treatments are just as beneficial for younger skin, particularly for specific concerns such as scarring and skin discolouration.

People of most ages can be suitable candidates for laser treatments, even young children. In terms of when you should be considering laser skin rejuvenation, this will depend on the type of concern you want to address.

Common Skin Concerns that Can Be Treated Using Laser

Here are just a few of the most common skin concerns that can be treated by surgeons such as Dr. Zacharia using laser skin rejuvenation techniques.

Pigmentation

Skin pigmentation is the result of hormonal fluctuations and sun exposure. The specific hyperpigmentation concerns that can be treated with laser include sun and age spots, birthmarks, freckles and Melasma. This is not to say that you should get rid of your freckles or birthmark but it is an option if you are not happy with these marks on your face o body. Many parents actually choose to have their child’s birthmarks removed to avoid bullying and teasing later in life. If you want to treat a concern such as sun or age spots, this can be done at any age. In fact, the sooner you start treatment, the better your results will be.

Lines and Wrinkles

Along with a loss of elasticity, fine lines and wrinkles are usually the first signs of an ageing face and neck. Having a good at home skincare regime is a good first step to slowing the signs of ageing but laser treatments can give your skin that extra boost and create longer-lasting results. By the age of 30, it’s natural for the production of collagen to slow down, which is when laser treatments can make a real difference. The heat from the laser stimulates the production of collagen and elastin and can actually prevent new lines and wrinkles from forming. If you tend to spend a lot of time outside in the sun, you may want to consider laser skin rejuvenation at an early age.

Enlarged Pores and Poor Skin Texture

If you’re worried that your days of enjoying smooth, plump skin have passed you by, think again. Laser systems such as PicoWay are designed to refine pores and improve the overall texture of your skin, creating a smoother appearance after just a few sessions. The added bonus is that you won’t need any downtime and there is no risk of infection or scarring.

Acne and Post-Surgery Scarring

Depending on the depth as well as the type of scar that you have, laser skin rejuvenation can minimise its appearance and leave you with smoother skin. Advancements in laser technology have made it possible to treat a wide variety of scars but some may take longer to remove than others, so it’s important to set realistic expectations.

The Basics of Laser Skin Rejuvenation

Every laser system works a little differently but the basic idea is that laser energy is used to heat up the epidermis and sometimes the dermal layer to create deep healing and encourage healthy cellular activity. Since the surface of your skin remains intact, you won’t need to schedule a time to recover after each treatment.

Most of today’s laser systems can be used on all skin types but some treatments can have adverse effects on darker skin tones, which speaks to the importance of choosing a qualified and experienced laser technician or cosmetic doctor to administer your treatments.

Laser treatments will trigger your body’s natural healing processed, which means damaged skin cells will be eliminated and replaced with healthier skin cells. These new cells are what rejuvenate and tighten your skin, creating a younger-looking appearance in no time at all.

If you would like to find out more about the right laser skin rejuvenation treatment for you, schedule a consultation at a reputable laser skin clinic in your area that works with highly-qualified professionals. After discussing your skin concerns, a tailored treatment plan can be developed that will help you achieve a vibrant and refreshed appearance.