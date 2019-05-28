How To Make Your Hair Healthier Without Supplements: 7 Tips For Gorgeous Locks

Want to have long and gorgeous locks as seen on models and celebrities? Well, you can. In fact, you don’t need to use any supplements or surgery as part of hair care.

All you need is to change your methods and before you know it, you will have thick and luscious locks.

Want to know how to make your hair healthier?

In this post, we highlight 7 tips for getting gorgeous locks without supplements or surgery.

1. Use Alcohol, Sulfate and Silicone Free Shampoo

The one mistake that many people make is not taking the time to read the label on the shampoo bottle. When you buy shampoo formulated with alcohol and sulfates, it harms your hair.

For instance, alcohol weighs your hair down while sulfates strip the natural oils from your hair. When it comes to silicone, the chemical coats your hair which attracts dirt and dust. To avoid all these, buy shampoo that is alcohol, and silicone free.

Make sure that the shampoo is also paraben free and is specifically designed for your hair.

2. Buy the Right Conditioner

Along with buying a good shampoo, you also need to buy the right conditioner. With this, you can deep condition your hair once a week. By doing so, you keep your hair soft, healthy and moisturized.

Also, it helps to promote the release of natural oils on your scalp which gives your locks a good shine. In case of limp hair, we recommend an oil treatment before you shampoo your hair.

3. Eat Nutrient Rich Foods

Eating nutrient-rich foods allows you to nourish your hair from the inside. For instance, if you eat foods such as nuts and seeds, your body will benefit from antioxidants and omega 3 fatty acids. Also, it will benefit from muscle boosting L-arginine.

The high levels of healthy fats help to promote growth and increase the shine. They also help in reducing premature greying.

4. Restore Luster with an Avocado Hair Mask

Like nuts and seeds, avocado is rich in omega 3 fatty acids. When you coat your hair with ripe avocado, it promotes healthy hair growth and retains moisture. Avocado is also rich in antioxidants.

Not only do antioxidants fight free radicals in the body but they help to prevent hair damage. This keeps your hair healthy for a long time.

5. Avoid Heat Styling Tools

A vast majority of ladies use many tools to achieve a perfectly manicured hair. What most people don’t know is that the type of hair products used are critical to one’s hair health. For instance, the blow dryer allows you to create a variety of styles.

Problem is, it can cause damage to your hair even though it has many settings for hot, pressure and cold. It can cause dry hair, split ends or breakage. This is the same with a flat iron, hot rollers, curling iron, and curling wand.

Want to know how to make your hair healthier? Avoid hair styling tools. If you have to use hair styling tools, use a heat protectant.

6. Trim Your Hair Once in a While

You might think that trimming your hair hampers proper growth. Actually, it’s the opposite. Trimming your hair once in a while helps to fix a lot of problems. For instance, it helps to fix split ends which could result in more damage.

By nipping the problem in the bud, you promote healthy growth.

7. Allow Your Hair to Dry Naturally

After a quick shower, you might be tempted to dry your hair quickly with a towel. Well, we recommend that you avoid doing so. If you dry your hair with a towel, you risk damaging it.

You might want to use a T-shirt to dry your hair quickly. Wrap the t-shirt around your head and go about your business.

How to Make Your Hair Healthier Without Supplements

Learning how to make your hair healthier without supplements and surgery can save you time and money. A few hair habits to follow include eating right, using a good shampoo and conditioner. You should also avoid heat styling tools, trim your hair once in a while and allow your hair to dry naturally.

