How to Get Rid of Split Ends: The Only Guide You Need

Nobody wants to look in the mirror and see split ends. However, everything from hair styling to extreme weather will make your hair dry, frail, and frazzled. Realistically, you cannot avoid them completely. But you can find ways to repair your hair and keep it looking healthier!

Keep reading to learn how to stop split ends in their tracks.

How to Put an End to Split Ends

Take a proactive approach to beautify your hair! Read on to learn how to get rid of split ends!

Proper Nutrition

Your hair needs nutrition to stay healthy, just like any other part of you. Take in the proper nutrients that will keep your hair from splitting. You can get them through your diet and supplement with hair vitamins like Sugar Bear Hair Amazon.

What nutrients help most?

Vitamin A

Vitamin A helps your cells grow. It will help keep your hair strong.

This vitamin also supports the production of sebum, the oil that keeps your scalp healthy. Foods like carrots, sweet potato, cantaloupe, and red peppers contain a good amount of it.

B Vitamin Complex

The B vitamins like B6, B12, Biotin, and pantothenic acid also play a role in keeping hair healthy. While all of them aid in keeping away split ends, biotic takes a front seat.

This vitamin helps to metabolize other nutrients essential for hair growth. It not only gives your hair strength but actually helps it grow.

Many experts actually recommend using biotin to combat hair loss. Foods rich in biotin include egg yolks, raw cauliflower, and almonds.

Vitamin E

Antioxidants, like vitamin E, remove free radicals that will damage the hair at a cellular level. This nutrient helps grow new hair, protect your locks, and repair damaged follicles. Green leafy vegetables, nuts, and seeds are all great sources of vitamin E.

Choline

Another tip on how to fix split ends, get enough choline. This nutrient also keeps hair shiny and thick.

Excellent sources of choline include eggs and peanuts.

Regular Trims

Get rid of split ends by cutting them off. If you do not, then you put healthy hair at risk.

As the weak ends split unevenly, they also weaken the portion above it.

Trim your hair every 6-12 weeks to prevent excess breakage and keep it looking smooth.

Conditioner

Use a good conditioner in your hair. This helps to lock in moisture, preventing it from becoming brittle and breaking.

This is how to treat split ends at home with conditioner:

Use conditioners that do not contain alcohol or other counterintuitive chemicals

Choose the proper conditioner for your hair type

Wash your hair with shampoo and ring it out

Apply a dime-sized amount through the bottom third of your hair

Let your conditioner sit for up to two minutes

Rinse your hair until it feels soft, but not slippery

You should do this at least 3 times each week. People with dry hair should condition 4-6 days each week.

Avoid Over-Styling

When learning how to treat split ends, you should also know how to avoid them. Heat and chemical products will cause breakage. Avoid overstaying your hair to keep it healthy and strong.

Take Care of Your Hair

Healthy hair will make you feel more confident and beautiful. You can easily rid yourself of split ends for hair that always looks amazing!

We want to help our readers stay wise when it comes to looking and feeling good! Read more health and beauty tips on our website!