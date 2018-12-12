How to Achieve that Hassle-Free On-the-Go Beauty

We are always looking for ways to save our time while at the same time looking as flawless as if we spent hours perfecting our looks. To achieve that type of beauty is usually thought of as too much work and is basically unattainable on a hassle-free level. However, we have searched for the greatest fixes there are to get you that flawless look with less hassle than ever.

Night Routine

Having a regular nighttime routine is a great way to save you time in the morning. Cleaning your makeup off at the end of the night, preparing your outfit for the following day will save you unnecessary stress in the morning. It might seem that you are just shifting that stress over to the preceding night. Rest assured that while it would be very stressful to do these tasks in the morning in addition to having breakfast as well as doing your makeup, doing them at night will give you the freedom to focus your energy on other things in the morning and will make your time management that much better. Great night routines usually include hair and skin care both. So instead of trying to wake up an hour earlier to do your hair and find your outfit for the day, try to do it in advance.

Morning Routine

Just as having a night routine will save you unnecessary hassle, creating and maintaining a regular morning routine will help you gain better skin which in turn will lessen the need for excess makeup products. Morning routines could include moisturizing, cleansing your skin. Although it might seem like you will be spending a huge amount of time on these routines, it will be worth it later when you get the result of all that work.

Skin Clinics

If you aren’t one for maintaining routines and basically want that beauty on the go then this would be for you. There are various services provided by skin clinics, and the options they provide are endless and sometimes even weird! A new craze that came up was the vampire facial, where your own blood is used. Glam skin clinic is one of the many clinics that have caught on to this craze and it provides the service. This is just one of the many options which will save you the time and worry over getting flawless skin as well as overall perfection. There are fillers, microdermabrasion, facelifts, facials as well as various other services that will give you the sought after results with less effort and better long-term effectiveness.

1. Microdermabrasion

This process rejuvenates your skin. It removes all the dead skin on your face and stimulates the natural production of elastin and collagen in your skin. This process makes you look younger and results in smoother skin. This process can also target any area in your body you want to have smoother better-looking skin on and not just the face.

2. Fillers

There are both lip fillers to make you get that full lip effect in a non-dangerous way and derma fillers that fill in the creases and wrinkles in your skin to make it tauter and thus younger looking. One of the advantages of lip fillers is that it is an inexpensive way to make your lips look the way they want to and at the same time avoids surgery.

They are basically microinjections that make your lips look fuller or more defined. Derma fillers that are used to fill in those creases work the same way. These fillers work on the complexion as well as filling in any smokers’ lines, marionette lines or nasolabial lines. They are also pretty easy and quick which is sure to make beauty as hassle-free as can be. The fillers last from 6 to 9 months so you will not have to worry about reapplying them many times.

3. Micro-needling

Just like Microdermabrasion, micro needling is used to rejuvenate the skin and make it produce more elastin and collagen. This is achieved by multiple microscopic needles that create tiny punctures in the skin forcing it into repair mode. It is not painful, in fact, it is a very relaxing method to get firmer and better-looking skin.

4. Mesotherapy

This process is great for healthier skin that has great complexion and texture. A combination of vitamins and minerals are injected into specific places under the skin to promote the enhancement of the skin appearance. It is mainly used on the face to attain a younger and firmer skin.

5. PRP therapy

PRP therapy or the Vampire facelift as it is also known, is perfect or decreasing the signs of aging in your skin. The process starts by a technician taking a sample of your blood, the blood cells are then separated and the plasma, which contains various growth platelets, is injected into specific areas in your skin to stimulate the collagen and elastin. This procedure has worked in the past on scarring and has shown great results. It is used by various famous people as well to get better skin.

6. Fat Loss Injections

Many of us are unsatisfied with the way our bodies look. Sometimes it is possible to lessen the fat in specific areas to help you feel better about your body. These injections target certain areas in the body for increased metabolism and fat breakdown. Fat loss injection usually uses B12 vitamins and phosphatidylcholines which are naturally occurring in every cell of the human body. They have been proven by multiple studies to aid metabolism and turn fat into energy and effective in targeted areas. Numbing cream is also applied to the area before injection to avoid your discomfort.

Permanent Cosmetics

Permanent cosmetics are a wide range of procedures in which pigments are inserted under the skin according to what type of makeup you want. The most popular permanent cosmetic procedures are micro-blading and permanent eyeliner. You need to be aware that any type of permanent cosmetic is a tattoo and that all tattoos are permanent. You might need to touch up the pigment because like all tattoos it will fade over time, however it will never completely disappear. Some of the procedures that you could get can be:

1. Micro-blading

Micro blading uses fine needles that inject pigment under your eyebrows to give them a better shape and fuller look. The process makes it so that each stroke looks like an actual hair. This makes it look more realistic if you have no brows and are looking for a solution, or you want a more natural look than what you get when using a brow pencil. This will also save you the time of filling in your eyebrows daily.

2. Permanent Eyeliner

This process as its name suggests injects the skin of your eyelid to make it seem that you always have eyeliner on. This will save you the hassle of trying to perfect your eyeliner game because it will already be drawn for you. Before the actual tattooing, your tattoo artist will show you how it will look and will also design the look based on your face structure as well as preferences.

3. Lip micro-blading/ micro-stroking

This process uses pigments under the lips to give the desired lip color that will last from 1 to 3 years. You can request that your lips be totally numb for the procedure. Don’t worry about wanting to wear a different shade of color or changing the look of your makeup. This process will not prevent you from wearing different shades. It is just a way for you to look great without the hassle of putting on additional makeup. It is great if you have a hectic lifestyle or you are busy and do not have the time for a full makeup routine every day.

Beauty on the Go Tips and Tricks

If you are not the type of person to go to skin clinics or get permanent makeup then here are some hacks and tips so your makeup routine can be less of a hassle every day. These ten tips will also be of great assistance even if you did get the permanent makeup as well as the skin services.

Stop using Makeup sponges

Makeup sponges are great for applying makeup, however, they usually use up more product than necessary and that costs a lot of money in the long run. Instead of using makeup sponges try using foundation brushes or silicon blenders that will save you the overuse of products and will make them last that much longer.

2. Don’t look like a clown

When applying blush, you want that rosy, glowing look. It is easy to overdo it however and the result is an unflattering rendition of a clown. You can avoid that by just applying blush to the apples of your cheek. That way you can avoid going overboard.

3. Use contact lens solution to revive mascara

If your mascara dries out on you when you need it, then this hack is for you. Adding contact lens solution to it will make it go back to the desired consistency. Another way you can lengthen the lifetime of your mascara is to never pump it. Pumping your mascara wand into the tube makes air enter which dries out the mascara.

4. Make your brows stay in place

Use a toothbrush sprayed with some hairspray to brush your eyebrows into place. This trick also works on those annoying baby hairs that never want to stay down.

5. Exfoliate your lips

To get that desired pouty lip look, you should not have chapped lips. To remove those unwanted flakes, apply lip balm to your lips then use a tooth brush to gently exfoliate your lips. This removes the dried up skin and makes your lips look healthy.

6. Pantyhose or tights

If you, like all of us, have been through before, had no time to shave and are planning to wear a skirt then you can wear tights or a pair of pantyhose to hide the stubble or any other blemishes on your legs.

7. Don’t over-moisturize

If you use a large amount of moisturizer your face will take a long time for it to absorb and therefore will not be ready for makeup application except after a long time. This will make your routine take more time out of your morning which will lead to you being late to work or not being able to eat breakfast. To avoid all of this, you should use only a dime-sized amount of lotion for your whole face and rub it in well so it can be absorbed quickly.

8. Clean makeup brushes regularly

Although this might be considered a hassle because you need to take the time to do it, this will save you a great deal of stress. Cleaning your makeup brushes ensures that there is no buildup of makeup and bacteria on the brushes. This will help prevent any breakouts due to the bacteria and also doubles as a way for a better more even application.

9. Avoid unnecessary frizz

Towel drying your hair can do more harm than good. Rubbing your hair with something as rough as a towel will lead to more static as well as frizz in your hair. To avoid that use something made out of cotton such as a cotton shirt to dry your hair. Never rub your hair, instead, you should pat it dry to lessen the friction.

10. Get the perfect wing every time

Get the perfect eyeliner wing every time by using two pieces of tape to create a template for the desired look. That way even if you smudge any part of the wing, removing the tape will leave you with a perfectly symmetrical wing every time.

Be Happy

All of these tips, routines, and hacks aren’t there to make you better, they are there to make you feel happier. They are there to enhance the beauty you already have. You should be totally comfortable with whatever you choose to do. Whether by putting on makeup getting services to make your skin glow or simply adding anything to your face is to make you feel the best you that you want to be. You are beautiful no matter what and with these tips it won’t even be a hassle to be as beautiful as you are right now.