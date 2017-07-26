Teenagers often face numerous problems regarding their “looks” which includes a rough and dry skin, damaged and dry hair, poor hair, and nail growth, unattractive body type etc. Sometimes, it is because of the hormonal changes in the body while sometimes, it can be due to your carelessness.

Here are some beauty tips for teenagers:

Taking Care Of Oily Skin

Oily skin problems can occur to the best of us. When you have an oily skin, it is next to impossible for the makeup to stay for long and eventually it washes off in a few hours. The pores in your skin release oil naturally to prevent your skin from drying out, but unfortunately, you end up with a shiny mess. Therefore, you need to follow some steps to keep your skin in good condition.

This is what you can do:

Don’t Wash It Repeatedly: It may seem strange to you as you may have heard that the more you wash your face the lesser will be the oil. However, the truth is that when you wash your face repeatedly with ordinary products, it can make the situation worse for you because having an oily skin is hereditary mostly. It’s present there for the lubrication and protection of your skin. When you keep on stripping it off, your skin learns that it must overproduce and you end up with more oil over your face. So you have to be super gentle with your face, don’t wash it more than twice a day, and make sure to use high quality products. You can turn to Radha beauty Products as they are made using the highest quality of ingredients and have no side effects.

Get Longer Eyelashes

Take an eyelash brush and put some drops of vitamin E, petroleum jelly, olive or coconut oil which ever is available. Gently brush it on your eyelashes in an upward stroking motion. Do this for about 5-10 minutes every night right before going to bed. You will see results within a few weeks. You also have the option to get permanent long eye lashes by visiting a beauty parlour, but why do that when you have natural solutions?

Get Shiny And Silky Hair

The most frustrating thing that teenagers face is having dull and dry hair. They are difficult to comb and keep on breaking. The reason for that could be dandruff. Dandruff damages the hair from the scalp to the tip and makes you look unattractive, therefore, your primary goal should be to eliminate dandruff from the hair permanently.

Lemon is one of the most effective ingredients that help to balance the pH of your scalp and eliminate dandruff. Therefore, take two tablespoons of lemon juice and apply onto the scalp, massage it thoroughly and then wash it with water. After that, pour at least 1 tablespoon of lemon juice into a cup of water, stir and again apply it on the scalp and wash with water. Keep repeating this procedure until dandruff eliminates completely.

Once you’re free from dandruff, take some coconut oil and massage thoroughly from the scalp to the tips. Leave it like that for half an hour by covering it with a shower cap or a towel and then rinse with water, following by shampooing and conditioning. This will make your hair shiny, smooth and silky which everyone dreams of.

Take Care Of Your Hygiene

Avoid wearing tight clothes as it makes your body temperature to rise and makes you sweat at a faster rate, thus creating an environment for bacteria to occur. When your clothes are too tight, there is the minimal passing of air and this promotes bacteria in your armpits etc. and makes you smell bad. Besides wearing clothes according to your body type, use deodorant to avoid bad underarms smell.

You also need to bathe daily if you have a sensitive and dry skin as it can get dirty easily. Apply moistures on your skin after you take a shower to soften your skin and give it a smooth touch.

Dental Health

Your teeth play a vital role in making you look good.

A good smile is what catches attention and you can’t achieve that if you have decayed or yellowish teeth. You should brush and floss at least twice a day and avoid using over the counter products as much as you can because they can be harmful sometimes.