The cosmetic industry generates billions of dollars a year and remains one of the fasting growing industries in the world. An average woman spends nearly $15,000 in her lifetime on beauty products, which includes makeup, skin cleansers, body lotions, perfumes, and hairstyling products. Buying quality beauty products is just as important as buying a nice pair of shoes. By simply highlighting your lips or applying eye shadow, it can create a whole new look which enhances your beauty and transforms your face.

If makeup was art, then your face would be the canvas. This can help cover up imperfections and make your skin look amazing. When it comes to choosing skincare products, you should always first read the ingredients, many of which contain chemical additives that can be harmful to your skin. Nowadays, more people are choosing beauty products made from either organic or earth-friendly ingredients that are proven to be safer for your skin.

It’s not good to introduce your body to unnatural chemicals such as formaldehyde, polyethylene, and artificial fragrances. These ingredients will often irritate the skin, cause headaches, and alter the body’s functions. Before you go out and buy the first beauty product you see advertised on television, you should first research the product and avoid products that may contain harmful ingredients. There are plenty of skincare products made using natural ingredients which aren’t only safe, but also extremely effective. I decided to compose a list of the six most well-known yet safe ingredients commonly found in beauty products.

7 Ingredients Commonly Found in Beauty Products

Charcoal

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, then you more than likely are familiar with the benefits of charcoal which has flush clogged pores by drawing out bacteria, dirt, and other micro-particles that are commonly found beneath the surface of your skin. Activated charcoal can also be used to disinfect wounds and treat poisonous bites. Charcoal is now being used in a wide variety of different beauty products, including detoxifying masks, shampoos, exfoliates, and soap. Activated charcoal soap is great for treating oily skin, which also minimizes pores and prevents premature aging.

Tocopherol

Tocopherol is a natural component used to protect against oxidative damage, which is also known as Vitamin E acetate. It contains antioxidant properties that help protect your body from free radicals, which are toxic byproducts that can damage living cells and create oxidative stress. Tocopherol also contains anti-inflammatory properties that help aid and moisture the skin. Tocopherol is commonly found in most beauty products, including conditioners, shampoos, mascara, and most foundations. Studies have shown that tocopherol also protects the cells that produce elastin and collagen which are vital ingredients for anti-aging.

Glycerin

Glycerin is a colorless, odorless, non-toxic liquid which is typically made from either coconut or palm oil. Glycerin can be found in many different beauty products. It has the ability to attract moisture and lighten the skin. It can also be used to fight against skin infections and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Most cleansers, face mists, and anti-aging products will contain glycerin which will provide your skin with a healthy glow.

Shea Butter

People have been using shea butter on their skin since medieval times, which remains a popular ingredient in most cosmetic products. Shea butter can be found in lip gloss, conditioners, and moisturizer creams. Shea butter can moisturize, reduce skin inflammation, and has anti-aging properties.

Olive Oil

People have been raving about the benefits of olive oil for nearly a thousand years, which can exfoliate and moisturize the skin. Olive oil can be found in many different beauty products such as facial wash, anti-aging cream, shampoo, and bath soaps.

Panthenol

Panthenol, which is also known as vitamin B-5, is commonly used in beauty products such as eye shadow, lipstick, shampoos, and conditioners. It behaves as a humectant, which retains and preserves moisture. Panthenol is known for its deep penetrating, long-lasting abilities, which improves the skin barrier function and promotes wound healing. It also can reduce inflammation and improve skin elasticity.

Aloe

Aloe vera is used in a wide range of different beautifying products. It contains phytosterols and is also rich in Vitamin A and B. Phytosterols are a family of molecules that can reduce skin inflammation, treat wounds, and scars, which also provides UV protection. Aloe vera can commonly be found in acne gel, shaving cream, toner, and body lotion.