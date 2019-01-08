6 Reasons Why Everyone Needs Their Beauty Sleep

Beauty sleep has long been regarded as a myth, but there’s much more truth to it than many people might imagine. Good sleep can affect your body in many ways. It can elevate your mood, help you perform your tasks better, and also improve your overall appearance. In this article, we’re going to give you some of the biggest beauty benefits of sleep and a few tips on how you can improve your sleep quality.

Good Sleep Will Improve Your Complexion

Did you know that good sleep could leave you with smoother, more radiant skin? One of the main reasons for this is that sleep deprivation affects blood circulation in your face, leaving your skin looking dull as a result. In addition to that, sleep is also when most of our human growth hormones are released, which has a direct effect on how firm your skin is. It also plays an essential role in collagen production.

Poor Sleep Will Exacerbate Current Skin Conditions

If you’re acne prone, you should know that poor sleep could actually worsen your condition and lead to even more breakouts. Bad sleep leads to a heightened inflammatory response, which then affects allergic dermatitis reactions and increased skin sensitivity.

Not only that, but the devastating effects of poor sleep on your immune system will make you more prone to triggering immune-related skin disorders like psoriasis and eczema, for instance. Psoriasis, in particular, is not only a skin condition, but is a sign of inflammation in the body. People with psoriasis are at a higher risk of developing heart disease as result, which is another reason to reduce stress in the body by getting good sleep.

Sleep Helps Rebalance Fluids in the Body

When you sleep, your face gradually regains moisture and fluid in the body is processed in order to be removed. Lack of proper sleep will hinder this process and lead to poor water balance, which will increase the risk of you developing bags or dark circles under your eyes, and increase the appearance and formation of wrinkles.

Poor Sleep Leads to Premature Aging

Another reason why you should do everything in your power to get good quality sleep is the effect sleep deprivation has on aging. Nighttime is when a variety of repair mechanisms are engaged, allowing your skin cells to regenerate themselves. And this can only be done during deep sleep stages. Without proper sleep, small skin breakdowns will begin to accumulate, which will lead to a less youthful appearance.

Good Sleep Helps with Proper Weight Management

If you’re currently on a weight loss program, or have recently lost weight, it’s very important that you do not neglect your sleep. Sleep has been shown to have a direct effect on weight gain and obesity. Good sleep also contributes to a healthy metabolism, and not having enough sleep could actually slow it down, making it even harder to lose weight. Not only that, but sleep helps regulate and promote the production of various hormones that are essential for appetite regulation. This means that sleep deprivation could actually push you to eat compulsively during the day.

Good Sleep Will Elevate Your Mood

If you don’t want to look groggy all of the time, then getting quality sleep is essential. Not only that, but good sleep has also been shown to reduce the chance of developing depression. People who constantly deal with insomnia are also more likely to show symptoms of depression.

How to Improve Your Sleep Quality

If you want to get all the beneficial effects sleep can have on your whole appearance, you’ll have to make some lifestyle changes. The first thing you should do is make sure that you respect your body’s natural rhythm and limit exposure to light before you go to sleep. Also, make sure that you get plenty of sunlight and activity during the day.

Make sure that your bedroom is designed with good quality sleep in mind as well. That means picking a mattress that will allow air and heat to pass through to make sure that you don’t overheat at night. Note that you should steer clear from cheap memory foam mattresses. The best mattress will offer the proper level of support and comfort and you should pick a mattress that limits motion transfer to make sure that you don’t disturb your partner if you have the tendency to move during your sleep.

You should also consider decorating your bedroom with colors that will favor relaxation and deeper sleep. Eliminate all sources of distraction and turn off all electronic devices at least one hour before bed.

As you can see, beauty sleep is far from a myth and there is more than one reason as to why you should make sure you get yours every night.