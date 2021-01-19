4 Cheap and Easy Ways to Change Up Your Look

Life can get a bit repetitive, and sometimes, all we need is a little change to spice things up. One easy way to break up the daily monotony is to try a new look. We have a few tips for shifting to a new style without breaking the bank.

Put on makeup

Don’t underestimate how makeup can completely transform everything from your eye shape to your face contour. You’ve surely seen at least one of those viral videos of how people’s appearance drastically changed after removing their makeup. Try it for yourself and see how your look instantly changes depending on the kind of makeup you wear. If your work permits it, try a more dramatic or colourful eye makeup next time.

Revamp your wardrobe

Who doesn’t love a good shopping trip? If you’re the type to always wear pants, maybe wear skirts or shorts next time. If your shoe closet is full of sneakers and flats, why not buy yourself a nice, comfortable pair of wedges or gladiator sandals? Even something as simple as wearing prints or colours when you’ve always worn plain attire can make you feel like a whole new person. If you’re low on funds, you can try thrift shopping. It’s also a fun challenge to see what you’ll unearth in those racks of crazy bargains.

Get a high-quality wig

Wigs are an easy way to change up your hairdo without commitment. Colouring your hair can damage your natural locks and needs constant upkeep to look good. It also takes hours to accomplish at the salon, especially if you’re going for really light or unique colours such as platinum blonde or pink. This is the same with hairstyles like dreadlocks and braids. You’ll be sitting in the salon for hours, and after six to eight weeks, you’ll have to undo all that hard work and do it over again to account for the grown-out hair. To avoid all this hassle and expense of time and money, you can purchase braided wigs or coloured wigs instead. As much as possible, get human hair wigs, as synthetic wigs look cheap and look a bit like a costume.

Wear jewellery and accessories

Jewellery and other accessories like belts, hats, scarves, and the like, are great for elevating any look. It’s also a cheap way to diversify your fashion since the right pieces can work with multiple outfits. The right sunglasses can do wonders for a simple shirt, and shorts combo and a belt can work with accenting a dress aside from keeping your jeans up.

The first step you need to take when changing up your style is being comfortable with the idea of trying something new. It doesn’t have to be a drastic or permanent change. The whole point of experimenting is to determine if there are other styles you might like but haven’t had the opportunity to try until now. If it turns out that you’re happy with your original aesthetic, then that’s fine too.