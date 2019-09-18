The Ultimate Guide to Starting a Wigs and Costumes Dropship

In recent years, the ways in which business is conducted has been going through an evolution. More and more people are moving away from the traditional model of having a physical location with inventory, where buyers walk into the store to make a purchase. In today’s business world, the most popular method of conducting business is online via an online store, with drop shipping being the preferred method of getting started with an online business.

What is dropshipping?

Dropshipping refers to a model where the retailer does not keep inventory; instead, he directs the customers’ orders and shipment information to the manufacturer, supplier or distributors who will then fulfill the order by shipping the product directly to the buyers. The retailer sets the prices of the goods they are selling, in this case dropship wigs and costumes, and make a profit from the difference between the retail price and the wholesale price, just like in any other business.

From the explanation, it is easy to see that dropshipping is undoubtedly a very appealing option for businesses looking to increase sales and individuals looking to set up online stores.

How to start dropshipping:

Create an Attractive Drop Shipping Business Concept

To create a successful dropship business, you first need to come up with a marketable business concept. It is around this concept that you base your branding, content, and merchandise. The idea could be derived from passion, sales trends, product research, or even trial and error. While choosing a business concept, there are a few things you should keep in mind;

A niche market can be a great place to start an online store; this is because a pinpoint target market such as Halloween costume is an ideal business concept what with Halloween around the corner. Focusing on a specific market helps the website rank higher in topic-specific search results attracting more interested guests.

Product research would also serve you well. Do a little research regardless of whether you are focusing on a niche market or casting a wider net to ensure you know what products are doing well so that you don’t waste your time on a dud.

Aim to provide solutions to problems. People shop to help find solutions to a problem they have. Your concept should be geared toward satisfying this need, and you will have a winner. For example, finding the right costume for a Halloween party could be a bit of a hustle for a busy professional, a Halloween costumes dropship service would be a godsend to such a person.

Find your Dropshipping suppliers

You have already settled down on a Halloween dropship concept. You know that you would like to retail costumes and wigs. The next thing you need to do is to find a credible and reliable Halloween costumes supplier to partner with.

3. Create a Drop Shipping Website

It goes without saying that to conduct your dropship business successfully, you will need to create an e-commerce platform. Depending on the kind of business concept you have, you can either go for a content-based platform or a product-based platform.

Note that content-based platforms rank higher on search engines and give fodder for marketing, this could mean the difference between setting yourself up as the go-to Halloween dropship shop or just another store on the internet.

Curate The Products on Your Website

Once you are done setting up your website, the real work begins. You have to go through your supplier’s inventory and select all the things you would like to sell on your site and put them up. You also have to set the prices for the dropship wigs and costumes and mark them up to ensure you get a profit but not so much that they won’t sell.

Here, you will also add in product descriptions to help your potential buyers make the purchase and generally give them a general understanding of the product and what to expect. Pertinent information such as shipping cost, return policy also go here.

Ensure that the buyer has all the information they would need to help them make the purchase without being too wordy.

Market Your Business

Just as in any business, a costumes dropship business needs marketing to get the word out and increase traffic and consequently, sales. Marketing can be in terms of emails, social media, and even paid ads. All you need to do is find out which method or combination of methods best suit your needs.

Ensure, however, that you stick to the low-cost marketing tools available to you. While starting up, the aim is to avoid unnecessary spending. Make the most of websites like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. You can also optimize the content on your website through Search Engine Optimization to boost the ranking.

Customer Service

Stay on top of your dropship business orders and their fulfillment. Building goodwill with your buyers is one of the most valuable marketing strategies you will ever have. This is universal when it comes to any business, not just in Halloween wigs dropshipping.

You should also work out a procedure to handle customer queries such as shipping problems and return policy. Above all, try and avoid negative reviews; buyers online heavily rely on reviews in their transactions.