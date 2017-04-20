Secrets of Good Scholarly Writing

The essence of academic paper writing is quite complicated, but if you learn some crucial rules how to avoid a crappy style and to make your research interesting, argumentative, and profound at the same time, you will definitely reach readers’ approval and admiration. No tutorial on how to compose an outstanding academic paper includes a clear list of ‘dangerous’ actions. Yourwriters.net is going to expose every pitfall of the composing process, especially the one that is called a scientific paper.

What is Scholarly Writing?

According to USC Libraries, the definition of scholarly articles may be interpreted as a certain composition style that is used by a researcher to show the result of conducted investigations and a discipline’s peculiarities in a written form to a reader. In other words, despite the fact that the work is written, the major accent is put on a vivid illustration of your thoughts, conclusions, decisions, and research results. You need to put your train of thoughts in a certain order that is similar to your manner of showing some ideas, for example, on the blackboard or with a help of a presentation. Think and put lines and words as if you are holding a discussion face to face with your reader. It seems rather difficult because in an academic work, a person should stick to a formal style of presenting some information and use a third-person perspective (that would be quite bizarre in a live conversation).

What’s the Point?

The real value of any written work is not hiding at the bottom of your delusions and mistaken opinions. The sense of the writing is not a writing itself, but how efficiently you have transferred the meaning of your lines to a reader. Of course, the way of HOW you read should not be terribly different from WHAT you read. Besides, you must write correctly, as the incorrect and stylistically or contextually illogical work repels any audience. Summing up the previous lines, the point is that you must write a coherent and logical work that will be comprehensible enough for both an experienced reader and a ‘greener’.

Tips for Scholarly Writing on How Not to Do to Get a Perfect Paper



1. ‘I will put words in my piece of writing as they come up to me.’ – wrong;

‘The words are to be ordered and linked to help my readers understand me.’- right.

Let us explain to you why the second statement is correct. First, remember that people often don’t understand each other in less important questions not to speak of a scientific research essay. Put your arguments in a strict order, one following the other, and connect them with transitional words, phrases, or even sentences. Make sure that you have cited all quotations in a proper way.

Next mistake in writing a scientific paperwork is to prove your arguments by the refutation of an opponent’s opinion with a biased language or an unsupported allegation.

Watch your reported tone be confident and polite. A neutral one is fitting the task in the best way.

2. “I don’t know why, but my point of view is correct.’

The sentence above is quite stumbling and a bit arrogant. To state a bare hypothesis that is not supported by a fact or a valid argument looks exactly like this. Of course, the aim of any research essay is to show the real facts and effects of a problem together with an author’s opinion. However, your opinion must have trustful arguments, too. Find proper pieces of evidence and results of experiments and surveys to prove your words with valid information.

3. Don’t use quotations without any references to the sources!

This is the first convention of an academic work. The second convention is that you need to cite all sources carefully to pass a plagiarism check. Even if you have written references to the lines in your bibliography, it is not sufficient to the program. Thus, you can always rephrase words and give a link to them in your bibliography list. That will help you to show what sources were used, whether they are reliable or not, and provide your reader with the material that became a basis of your work so that he or she can get acquainted with it.

4. ‘I know better what people want to hear.’

This opinion will lead you to a work that will be not attractive to your readers at all. To find out what people want, you need to ask them about it personally. Give an outline of your work to a friend, peer, or someone who has a strong opinion concerning your topic.

As you can see, the devil is not as black as he is painted. That is why the main advice is to sit down and get to the work using our tips. As a result, you will have a profound and coherent piece of scholarly writing.