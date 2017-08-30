What Should Women Look for in a Car?

There are many factors to consider when buying a car. After buying a home, buying a vehicle is one of the biggest decisions a person or family will make. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that women have a big say in what the right type of car for a household is. A study suggests that females have an influencing factor in up to 80 percent of car-buying decisions, and this means it is essential that manufacturers and sellers know what females are looking for in a vehicle.

Of course, not every single female is looking for the same style of vehicle. A mother with three kids and a pet to care after will look for a different style of car than a young professional who doesn’t have the same level of responsibilities. There will be different cars tailored to different types of buyers, but there are several factors that women often look for in a vehicle.

Manufacturers must meet the demands of female car buyers

The acknowledgement of the importance of females when it comes to decisions about buying a car has helped to change the automobile industry. The promotion and advertising of cars was once mostly geared toward males and the perceived images of manliness. Perpetuating a macho image was very prominent in the car industry.

The industry has since evolved. Thanks to the role that females play in the buying decision, there are several key factors that are present in more and more cars. Here are some of the aspects that women typically look for in a car:

Convenience and a smart use of space

A focus on safety features

Economic features such as mileage costs and the costs of servicing

Environmental aspects such as fuel economy and a reduced level of CO2 emissions

Price

The fact that there are many different elements of importance for female drivers and car buyers means that there is still scope for manufacturers to offer cars that are tailored to a unique market.

Some cars appeal to female buyers more than others

In 2016, a study found that the Nissan Juke was a big favorite with females, with 79 percent of buyers being women. This is a car with a unique style and all-wheel drive, combining a fashionable flair with functionality and meeting a range of needs and demands from the modern female driver.

Other cars that had a high proportion of female buyers were the Toyota Yaris, the VW Beetle and the Nissan Micra. Many of these cars are particularly adept at traveling in the city and are seen as a great option to use when looking to head out on short journeys. This is likely to be a hugely important factor in the buying process of many car drivers, and a manufacturer that is looking to appeal to females should take its lead from these aspects.

When it comes to finding the ideal car for your needs, it is best to be methodical about the process. There is a great deal to be said for reviewing cars online, asking for recommendations and then comparing prices and the services offered by individual sellers.

It is also vital to consider the financial aspect of the car-buying process. The price of the car is one important factor, but remember that there are other factors to consider as well. One car may be cheaper than other vehicles, but if it has a poorer level of fuel consumption, it may cost you more in the long term. If you get the chance, you should also test drive the vehicle to ensure you are comfortable in it and that it will meet your driving needs.

Another essential consideration is how you will pay for the vehicle. Arranging affordable car finance is vital, and it makes sense to review companies like Auto Loan Solutions to get the best deal for your needs. The choice of car finance and insurance will also impact how much you spend and what value you get from your purchase, so don’t leave these elements to the last minute. Instead, you should make them an important part of the buying process.

Each individual woman will have her own needs and requirements from a vehicle, so it can be difficult to make a sweeping statement on what type of car is best. However, there are features like pricing, safety, security, driving capabilities and functionality that appeal to many female car buyers, and these are the aspects that buyers and manufacturers are likely to focus on in the next few years.