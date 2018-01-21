Things to Know Before Hiring a Psychic

People have been consulting psychics for centuries. Since ancient times, people have sought guidance, healing, and prophecy through the psychic abilities offered by those with a special sixth sense. The popularity of psychics is still strong today, offering many of the same benefits that our ancestors saw as valuable, too. However, with the prevalence of film and television and popular programming’s exaggeration or pure fiction of psychic abilities, many people go into their psychic visit with unrealistic expectations, resulting in a poorer experience or takeaway.



There are a few things to know before visiting or hiring a psychic:

An Open Mind is Key

You want to be receptive to the psychic experience. If you go in closed off or find yourself in judgment mode, you’re less likely to leave with anything of value. If you’re going to be exchanging a psychic’s services for your hard-earned money and precious time, you should get the most out of your visit by clearing your mind and welcoming whatever presents itself.

Don’t Expect to Solve your Problems

Thanks to popular media, many people think they can get their future told to them cut and dry, predict the winning lottery numbers or discover the secret to bewitching that special someone all from a quick visit to a psychic. If you expect your problems to be solved or be granted some supernatural knowledge of the future, you might as well expect failure. Visits to psychics are not often what’s expected. With an open mind and no expectations, you are more likely to experience something pleasantly surprising or, at the very least, have fun.

Avoid Being too Narrow with your Query

The best of professional psychics will give you what you need, not what you want. From a web or weave of information presented by the psychic, meaning can be deciphered from ambiguity. Talking through such discoveries of meaning with clients is a natural part of a session or reading. What may seem like a simple query could result in a far more complex response than expected. If you try to have too much control over the outcome through the question you pose, you may not get the full message.

Your Focus is just as Important as the Psychic’s

We’ve already established that psychics are not going to wiggle their nose or wave a magic wand and make all the bad stuff go away. You are critical to the whole experience. Of course, you are! This is your experience! What you bring to the table is just as important as what the psychic cooks up. Offering your full attention and focus will ensure you get the most out of your experience.

Taking Notes may Provide Greater Absorption of the Experience

Consider taking notes during your session, especially if you’re getting a reading by phone. Not only will this keep you focused and in-tune with the energies of the reading, but you will also be able to review your notes later, reliving the experience in your mind as many times as needed to help you really process, absorb, and work out what you need from it. Events can even happen long after a session that you find are relevant in backward comparison. Keeping and reviewing notes can make for some truly serendipitous connections to expand on the initial psychic experience.

Your Psychic is Your Guide

Remember that you have come to the psychic for their expertise. Respect the psychic’s knowledge and experience and follow their lead. Psychics come in as many varieties as people themselves, so how one psychic carries out their sessions or readings may be very different from another. Remaining flexible goes along with keeping an open mind. Let your psychic guide you as you have requested of them.

Fortune Favors

With these tips, you can better prepare for a positive experience when next you visit a psychic. Whether you attend a group or private session and whether or not your visit will be your first, remember to keep an open mind and limit your expectations and judgments. If you avoid trying to control the outcome and simply go with the flow of the session by focusing on the present moment and following your psychic as your guide, you, like so many of our ancestors before us, may discover for yourself the true benefit and wisdom gleaned from the time-tested tradition of psychic consultation.