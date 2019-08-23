Pest Problems – How to Safeguard Your Home from Unwanted Visitors

Sharing your home with pests, vermin, and bugs are every home-owners’s nightmare. You should never wait to see a pest crawling into your home for you to take action. It might be already too late. Getting rid of pests is not easy and, therefore, you should take all the necessary precautions to ensure that these unwanted visitors do not get into your home. When it comes to pest control, the first step is prevention.

Here are some tips that can help protect your home from pests.

1. Seal Your Home

Bugs crawl into your house through the small cracks and spaces on your doors and windows. You need to tightly seal all holes and spaces that can serve as entry points. Get screens for our windows to keep out all flying insects.

Replace rotten trims on your doors and check for any damp wood. Do not forget to check and seal the bottom of the door and threshold which is a common entry point or bugs. You can use a door seal kit or weather stripping around the frame of the door.

2. Keep Your Soffits Up To Date

Walk around the exterior of your home and check for any missing soffit panels and rotten fascia boards. These are some of the doorways to mice, rats, squirrels, and insects. Installing a maintenance-free soffit system will help you have good ventilation and a tight seal from any unwanted visitors.

3. Keep Your Home Clean

Insects and other pets need food and shelter to survive just like humans do. Eliminate any food and water from your home by keeping it clean. Clean your kitchen counters using soap and disinfectants.

Regularly clean your floors well, cover the trash cans, and make sure that you keep all food items covered, do not pile up dirty dishes on the sink, and get rid of any food particles on your counters and floors too. Pests are attracted to dirt and they will not want anything to do with a clean home.

4. Guard Your Chimney

Rats and mites easily find their ways into homes through the chimneys. Installing chimney caps and screens is one of the best ways that you can use to keep such pests and birds away. These unwanted guests can come with one or two smaller pests into your home that can be very hard to get rid of.

5. Trim the Trees Close to Your House

Squirrels and raccoons love trees and can get in your house with the help of that tree that is so close to your house. Cut back hanging limbs that make it easy for such animals to crawl into your house. Hire a tree cutting company to safely get rid of the overhanging limbs.

6. Conduct Regular Inspections

Have a professional to inspect your home from time to time so that you can get rid of any potential problems before they occur. There are some pests like bed bugs and termites that are not easy to spot in the early stages.

7. Get Rid of Wood Piles

Do not keep any wood piles inside your house. Wood piles from a good hiding place or pests which they love. Store your firewood away from the house and get rid of any dirt and mulch build ups in your home.

Summary

Do not let pests take over your home, get to them before they get to you. These tips will save you from using so much money and resources to get rid of pests once they have invaded your home. Stop the invasion of insects and any other vermin before they even start.