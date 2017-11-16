Important Tips for Cleaning Hardwood Floors

There are different types of hardwood floors and you also have to follow different cleaning tips that are suitable for the type of floor finish that you are dealing with. Aside from regularly mopping or sweeping the floor, you also need to know how to deal with accidents and minor damage.

Regular cleaning

The most important tip to remember is that you should not use water to clean the surface unless the manufacturer tells you exactly that a damp mop should be used. The reason why water should be avoided is that the protective coating needs to be shielded. If the coating is eroded, the wood itself will have problems such as crowning and buckling. Its color and luster might also start to fade over time.

Dealing with stains

Regular routine cleaning is easy. The bigger problem comes when the floor is stained. As soon as you notice the stain, you have to do something right away to prevent the problem from escalating. To remove the stain, fine steel wool should be used in order to remove the wax on the surface. Once removed, you will reach the contaminated area. Wood floor cleaner and some mineral spirits are recommended for the removal of the stain. After removing the stain, wait until the affected area dries up before you apply the wax again.

Just remember though that if the problem is really serious and it has affected the hardwood floor down to the core, the best option might be to just have the affected areas replaced.

Removing oil and grease

There are certain types of oils that are considered really dangerous especially for hardwood floors. They are slippery and could lead to potential injuries. If the floor has a wax finish, just soak the substance carefully then blot the spot with a clean piece of cloth. Use a dry cloth afterward to remove the residue. Just repeat the process two more times to ensure that the problem is gone.

Ask for help

Regardless of the kind of problem that you face with your hardwood floor at home, it is best if you seek help from experts. You don’t have to think about removing the stains or dealing with scratches since they know exactly what to do. Check out the best hardwood floor cleaning service in your area and schedule the cleaning service.

You have spent a lot of money to install hardwood floors at home. You need to make the most out of it. It’s better to spend money for a cleaning service than to have the entire floor replaced.