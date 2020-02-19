Finding A Trustworthy Cleaning Company With Move Out & Move-in Cleaners

Are you looking for a company that you can trust to move in or out of your apartment or house? It can be a nightmare, especially when you are in a rush and if you are looking to get your deposit back. The good news is that there are companies out there that can help this process. Who do you know who to trust though? Who will show up on time? Who will keep all of the items in your home safe? These 6 tips will tell you!

Look at your options

The first thing that you want to do is to look at all of your options. What cleaning companies are in your area? Which ones seem good and trustworthy? You can ask a friend or family member that lives in the same town as you if they have used one in the past and who they used. You also can jump online and make a list including each cleaning company you see that is an option. If you are moving in you can ask Google things like the move in Cleaning Genie or move out cleaning genie. That way between the two you have a starting base and can learn more about each company or cross them off your list from there.

Find out more about them including reviews

Finding out more about the company is key. You can learn more about them like how long they have been in business, who owns the company, what area of town they are located in, and other information like that. If they are running a special, this will typically be listed on the website.

Another great way to learn about a company is by looking at reviews about each company. This will tell you about past customers’ experiences and the things they did and did not like about each company. Reviews are sort of like asking a friend. You are seeing what people have to say. You can find reviews on the companies website, on their Facebook page, on Google, and typically on Yelp. It’s not the end of the world if there are some bad reviews, but make sure that you read why and look at a lot of the most recent reviews. If they have a lot but the past 10 are not so good, perhaps they had a change in management and now people are not as happy. Do a little bit of digging around during this process.

Call and ask them questions

It’s time to call and ask the remaining companies questions. Remember if you didn’t read something you liked on a website or a review and you don’t have any interest working with the cleaning company, simply cross them off your list, it’s that easy.

You want to be able to call and ask them each a set of questions. Make sure that you take notes so that you don’t get confused between the different sets of answers. Here are a series of questions to ask each company.

When are you available? This is one of the first questions that need to be asked. If they are booked up for a month but you need to move out within the week, this won’t be of much help to you.

Who will be working in my home? It’s your home and you want to feel safe and secure, ensuring the workers are insured can save you money and any trouble down the road.

How long will it take? Getting a rough estimate of the time it will take will help you in better preparation.

Find out about the cost

You don’t want to be working with a company that is too expensive. With that said, a cheap company may have hidden fees that you don’t even realize are there. That is why it’s so important to learn about the cost of the cleaners. Find out if they have an up-front cost. Find out if they have a cancelation policy. Find out what their hourly rate is. Just because a company quotes you a price doesn’t mean that it will be the final price so it’s a good idea to learn some of the things that may drive the price up so that you can determine which company is being trustworthy and upfront from there. An expensive company may not actually do the best job just like a cheap company may not do the worst. It’s important to keep price into the equation but doesn’t base your final decision solely on it.

Make your final decision

It’s time to make your final decision. If you have any more lingering questions or you are between two cleaning companies, it’s okay to call back and ask them any follow-up questions you are unsure about. If they are pushy or don’t take the time to answer you, you may want to go with a different company. Make sure that you look at each of your answers and each of the companies. It’s a great idea to go with your gut instinct and take all of the factors into consideration and then call and schedule your appointment.

Although it’s a bit of working finding a trustworthy cleaning company that will also do a good job, if you go through these 6 steps you will be so much more likely to be happy with the outcome. You will be able to move in or move up so much easier. Leaving somewhere a mess for the next person, whether that is renters or the homeowner isn’t a good idea. Also, when you are moving into a place you never know how it will be left. These 6 steps are sure to help you so that you can have a beautiful home or apartment in no time!