5 Factors to Consider When Hiring Domestic Violence Lawyers

On average, there are more than 20,000 calls made to domestic hotlines nationwide seeking help. Although those calls are being placed, not everyone in a domestic violence situation will receive the help that they need to get away from their abuser for good.

The best thing you can do is hire domestic violence lawyers to help represent your case. Read on to find out what you need to consider before you hire the legal team that will fight to get you the justice you deserve when it comes to domestic violence cases.

1. Check the Reviews

References and reviews are essential when you’re searching for a lawyer to represent you in court, especially when it pertains to a domestic violence case. When scrolling through reviews, you’re going to want to take note of any red flags or issues that previous clients had when working with the law firm.

Issues could include poor communication throughout the duration of their case process, or it could mean a lack of experience. Whatever the issue was, you’re going to want to know about it before hiring the lawyer for your case.

Another thing you’re going to want to check into is references or referrals. This could be a close family member or friend that has worked with the firm in the past. Or it could be a reference that was given to you via a domestic violence advocate that has known the firm to work with domestic violence survivors in the past.

Solid references are always a fantastic sign that the lawyers you’re looking to hire conduct business and themselves the right way.

2. Inquire About Fees

Before you hire an attorney to represent your case, ask about the fees that you’re required to pay. We recommend collecting the fee information for various law firms. Once you’ve got the information you need, you can move forward with comparing lawyer fees.

Make sure that you’ve got a number in mind that you’re willing to spend to cover these fees. That way, you can ensure that you stick to your budget when making your final lawyer choices. You’ll also want to inquire about whether these fees are due before or after the case has concluded.

3. Knowledge of the Law

All lawyers should have a working knowledge of domestic violence laws in their state. Of course, this should be a given, but laws change, and you’ll want someone to represent you that is aware of any and all changes that have been made to the laws in recent years.

Also, when your lawyer knows the laws inside and out, they’ll be able to explain to you which laws pertain to your case in terms that are easy to understand. And let’s face it, when you’re able to understand the legal jargon and laws being discussed in court, it’ll help you follow your case better from beginning to end.

4. Communication Skills

As stated earlier, communication can be a red flag when dealing with any kind of lawyer but especially in a domestic violence case. When talking to your lawyer, you’ll want to ask them what communication you should expect as they continue to work with you on your case.

If you call, email, or text them, how long should you expect to wait for a response? If there’s a new development in your case, when will they alert you about it? Without communication, it can cause problems that lead to miscommunication issues.

And the last thing you want to have problems with is communication when you’re fighting a case that’s essential to your wellbeing.

5. Divorce Process

When you’re looking for the right domestic violence lawyers, you’re also going to want a lawyer that knows what the divorce process entails. The lawyer should be able to talk to you about what to expect from the divorce proceedings.

Knowing what to expect will help you better prepare for anything that comes your way when you’re looking to begin and finish a divorce. In a domestic violence case, the person seen as an abuser may be more unwilling to meet the wants that you have when it comes to the divorce.

Your lawyer should be able to prepare you for the pushback that you can expect from the person you’re divorcing. They can also help you to achieve the best results possible without having to experience a large number of problems down the road.

Domestic Violence Lawyers: Do You Need One?

When you’re looking for domestic violence lawyers to represent you in court, all of the things that we’ve listed above should be taken into consideration. It’s essential that you take the time to read the reviews to ensure that a lawyer is going to be the right match for you and your needs.

It’s also a good idea to ask about the lawyer fees before you sign any paperwork. Knowing what to look for will help you make the best choice possible. And now that you’ve found the lawyer for your case, we figure you’ll want to take your mind off of your case.

