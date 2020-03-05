Soul Sister Gifts: 10 Unforgettable Gift Ideas for Your Best Friend or Sister

Whether it’s for the holidays, a birthday, or for no reason at all, friend and sister gifts show your besties how much you care.

Sentimental gifts make great keepsakes to show the love between you.

Funny gifts show that you really get her sense of humor.

No matter what you choose, make sure it’s something that reflects your friend’s personality.

Here are 11 gift ideas to get you started.

1. Customized Print Graphic

Create artwork that represents your friendship by ordering a customized graphic print.

Many options exist, including illustrations of friends hugging or holding hands. You can customize the hair color, skin color, and other details about the characters to make them look more like you and your friend.

Another option is to have a sketch artist draw a picture of the two of you based on a photo.

Have the image framed in a style that matches your friend’s home to complete the gift.

2. Touch Lamps

Does your bestie or sister live in another state or even another country?

It can be difficult to stay connected when you live so far apart.

Friend touch lamps let you send each other a quick hello without picking up the phone.

Each person has one of the lamps in their home. They sync with one another when they’re connected to wi-fi.

When you’re missing your special someone, touch your lamp. It makes the other person’s lamp light up to let them know you’re thinking of them.

They often have different colored LED lights in them to create a colorful hello.

The lamps come in different brands and styles.

Some of them allow you to connect multiple lamps, which is perfect if you have a close-knit friends group or multiple family members who want to stay connected. Some models allow you to customize the colors for different people.

3. Spa Day

Pamper yourself and your friend with a spa day. It’s the perfect time to reconnect with your friend and escape from everyday stresses.

If a full day at the spa isn’t in your budget, plan a home spa day. With so many face masks, scrubs, and other beauty products available, you can put together a relaxing day for the two of you.

4. Experiences

There’s a good chance that your bestie already has plenty of stuff. Planning an experience instead of a physical gift is a good alternative.

One poll showed that 63% of American adults would rather get an experience gift than a physical item.

Take that to heart with an experience gift for your friend. It can be something you do together or an experience she can do at a later date.

Ideas include:

Concerts

Cooking classes or other workshops

Museum trips

Weekend getaways

Play tickets

Winery or brewery tours

Think about the types of activities your friend enjoys when choosing an experience. You might also think about things she’s always wanted to try to nudge her outside her comfort zone.

5. Floating Lockets

Remember the heart-shaped lockets you had as a kid? Or maybe you shared a best friend necklace with your bestie.

A floating locket is a grown-up version that’s stylish and easy to customize.

It’s usually a circular pendant with an open center. You choose charms to go in the middle of the locket.

Choose charms that fit your friend’s personality or interests. You might choose charms that represent your friendship to make the gift meaningful.

Grab yourself a floating locket, so you can have matching necklaces.

When deciding where to buy floating lockets, consider the quality of the jewelry and the selection of charms to go in it.

6. Significant Beverage

Bring back a special memory with a special beverage. You might buy a bottle of wine from a winery you visited on your first girls’ weekend trip.

If you’re buying a gift for your sister, order her wine or beer that’s brewed in your hometown.

Round out the gift with fun glasses that match the type of beverage. Or make it a gift basket by including some of her favorite snacks.

7. Photo Book

If your friend is like most people, she has plenty of photos on her phone and on social media. But she might not print many.

Change that by creating a photo book for her.

Make it a friendship photo book by choosing your favorite photos of the two of you together. You can scout out her social media profiles to find more photos if you don’t have enough of your own.

Add captions with reminders of the special times in the book to personalize it even more.

8. Fill In Books

A similar option to capture your memories with your friend is a fill-in-the-blank friend or sister book. You can find this type of book near the journals at most book stores.

They provide prompts for different memories and things about your friendship. Fill in the blanks to let your friend or sister know what she means to you and what your favorite memories are.

You can also get her a copy that she can complete and give to you. Compare the answers to see if you have some of the same favorite memories.

9. Graphic Tees or Sweatshirts

If you’re looking for something a little more playful, find a graphic tee or sweatshirt that fits your friend’s personality. It could be something funny or cute.

If you want to make it more personal, have a custom shirt made with a special saying that relates to your friendship.

10. Subscription Membership

A subscription box is the gift that continues month after month.

With so many options, you can find something that your friend or sister loves. Beauty products are a popular option, but you can also find subscription boxes for clothes, gourmet food, and other items.

Many subscription services let you buy a gift subscription for a few months. This keeps the gift affordable while letting you give the recipient more than one month.

Choose the Perfect Friend and Sister Gifts

When it comes to friend and sister gifts, you can’t go wrong as long as you take her interests and personality into consideration. From sentimental to funny, the options are endless.

