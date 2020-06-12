Best Father’s Day Gifts

Father’s Day is fast approaching, but there’s still time to get the dad in your life a fabulous gift that he will cherish and appreciate. Dads have many different personalities and interests, but here are a few gift ideas that anyone would love to receive:

Photo Book of Memories

A beautifully laid out, professionally printed custom photo book would make a great gift for anyone. Choose your best family photos from a memorable trip, vacation, or occasion and have them printed and bound with an online printing service like ShutterFly. They offer several options so you can achieve the perfect layout; if you’re a stickler for details and want to have everything just so, you can personalize each and every page of your photo book. If you’re pressed for time and would rather not go through all your photos yourself, you can have their designers curate your photos and put a book together for you, with no stress and minimal effort.

ShutterFly also offers a wide range of other printing services, so if a photo book is not quite what you want, you could also have a family photo printed and framed instead for your dad’s office wall or to display on his desk. Other options include personalized mugs, tumblers, mouse pads or even phone cases.

Stylish Loungewear

With most people staying at home these days, your dad or the father figure in your life would surely appreciate some stylish and comfortable new loungewear. Get him new pajamas, comfortable sweats or the softest t-shirts to wear around the house and replace any ratty or worn-out old shirts. He might also appreciate a nice pair of soft slippers or socks.

Workout Gear

If your dad enjoys an active lifestyle and staying fit, you could get him some nice new workout gear like running shoes, a running watch or FitBit, or a new set of weights. Your options in this category are endless, and there are literally thousands of things you could get your fitness buff father figure. It all depends on which sport he is interested in, which might include basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, fishing or bodybuilding.

Digital Gifts

If your dad is more technologically-inclined, you could get him the high tech gadget he’s been eyeing, like a new tablet or laptop accessories. If he is an avid computer gamer, you could get him a gaming chair so he can play in comfort. If he likes to watch movies or listen to music, you could purchase a subscription to a streaming platform like Hulu, Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video. The options in this category are also numerous, and it’s up to you to narrow down your choices depending on what your dad is most interested in.

Hopefully, this list has given you some good ideas for what to give the dad in your life on Father’s Day. If you don’t have a big budget, you can simply make the day special for him by making him breakfast and giving him a homemade card or writing him a heartfelt letter. At the end of the day, the most important thing is that you find a way to show him how much you appreciate him and having him in your life.