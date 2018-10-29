Your Ultimate Guide to Choosing a Wedding Band That Complements Your Engagement Ring

Are you looking to choose a wedding band that complements your engagement ring? If so, read on to learn how it’s done.

The months before your wedding are definitely a little hectic, to say the least. Wedding planning means you have to find time to pick out all your flower and table arrangements, decide where everyone will sit, and finalize the schedule for the day.

You’re constantly thinking about everything you have to do, order, and prepare while the rest of your life is going on. But, you can’t afford to overlook any of the wedding details – especially one as important as the rings!

Finding the ideal wedding band to match your engagement ring can be a more difficult task than you may think. The right choice isn’t always obvious considering there are so many beautiful bands to choose from.

Luckily, there’s a way to make the process much easier on yourself.

Here are all the steps you need to follow to find the perfect wedding band.

1. Set a Budget

This one shouldn’t come as a surprise, but you’d be surprised how many people end up paying way more than they can afford for a wedding band.

There’s no reason to go into debt over this. Set your budget before you start shopping so you can find your dream ring without sacrificing your savings.

Remember, you don’t need to have the purest diamonds or even a diamond band at all. You just need something that speaks to you and represents the love you and your partner share.

2. Consider a Perfect vs. a Complementary Match

There are two main options when shopping for wedding rings. You can opt to have a perfect match for your engagement ring or you can look for a unique wedding band that will complement the engagement ring.

A perfect match typically comes in a set. Your future husband probably picked out the engagement ring in order to match a specific set of bands that he knew you would love.

A complementary match offers more creative freedom. This is when you’re able to look for a band that is kind of like the engagement ring, but still its own unique piece.

The two should go hand in hand rather than clash. You want your wedding band to match the style and sophistication of your engagement ring, but not to the point that one outshines the other.

3. Talk to Your Spouse About Your Personal Styles

There’s the matter of finding the right match for your engagement ring, and then there’s deciding whether you and your spouse’s wedding bands should perfectly match. In this day and age, you don’t have to be 100% traditional.

You can have a rose gold wedding band and opt for a gold one for your husband. You can have a silver or black metal band and let your wife have the soft gold one that she wants.

There are all kinds of combinations that the two of you may come up with. At the end of the day, it won’t matter if your wedding bands are exactly the same. What really matters is that you both wear them with pride and honor what they mean.

4. Think About Your Lifestyle

Another thing to consider when you’re searching for a wedding band is the lifestyle that you live. Are you a chef? Do you do a lot of CrossFit or gardening?

Certain lifestyles aren’t suited for super extravagant rings. Chefs are constantly washing their hands, and they have their hands in all kinds of foods throughout the day. People who lift weights every day or like to work on hands-on projects like gardening may end up damaging their rings, too.

If this sounds like you, you may want a wedding band without diamonds on it. Small diamonds are only going to stay in place for so long, especially if you’re always doing something with your hands.

5. Explore Untraditional Wedding Band Options

If you realize you do more with your hands than you thought you did, you may want to consider untraditional band options. There are all kinds of unique rings out there that can help you show your love for your partner without risking damage to a traditional ring.

Some fitness enthusiasts, for example, are now wearing rubber wedding rings when they hit the gym and throughout their day, too. The ring still sends the same signal to others, but it reduces a person’s stress of it being damaged.

There are also some couples who wear wooden wedding rings and others with bands that have been created from precious stones.

6. Ask About a Band’s Maintenance Needs

Whatever kind of style and material you start leaning toward, make sure you ask about maintenance needs before you make a final decision. Your ring is going to be on your hand 24/7, 365. It’s bound to get dirty no matter what it’s made of.

But, it’s easier to clean a smooth wedding band than it is to care for one that has a bunch of diamonds in it. There may be unique maintenance rules about caring for a wooden ring versus a golden one, and rubber rings even need a bit of love and care, too.

7. Try On Tons of Rings

The best way to know for sure what wedding band is right for you is to try out all the options you’re considering. Set aside some time to go ring shopping with your spouse.

Talk to each other about what you like and what you don’t like. Notice what feels right on your finger and matches your style, and what you know for sure aren’t the right choice. After a bit of trial and error, you’re sure to find the ideal wedding band for you and yours.

More Pre-Wedding Tips and Tricks

Don’t get so caught up in finding the right wedding band that you forget about all the other pre-wedding details that need your attention!

You have to handle everything from the venue to the music to the photography. It’s on you to make sure the food orders are placed and that the bridal party knows what the deal is on the day-of.

As stressed out as you may get, remember, this only happens once. Remember to stop and take it all in while you make all your decisions and communicate with everyone.