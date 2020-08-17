Trendy Beachwear for Women Men Find Ridiculous

Today we will tell you which current beach trends men may dislike – they simply do not understand them.

Retro swimwear

As much as you like swimwear of this kind, it’s time to admit that it shocks men and looks anti-sexual in their eyes. Retro models look gorgeous in stylized photo shoots, but outside the studio, there is hardly anyone who will appreciate them.

Wide brim hats

Wide brim hats are an absolute trend. Wearing a huge hat on vacation is inconvenient. Such a headwear is very problematic on the beach and even while taking a picture. The brims are falling, you see nothing, and the hat is instantly blown away by the wind. It is impossible to feel comfortable in a headwear like this, and men immediately recognize your discomfort. This is the first moment.

The second one is that the lower the height, the smaller the brim of the hat should be, otherwise there is a risk of looking like a mushroom that has accidentally grown somewhere on the beach. When you break this rule, you visually steal a few centimeters from yourself and look ridiculous.

Thongs

Dear girls, thongs are unfashionable and not sexy. If you think otherwise and still wear a similar bottom, please note that it is intended for owners of modest forms. On curvaceous thighs, thongs will certainly attract the attention of other people because of looking vulgar rather than due to being incredibly beautiful.

The same can be said about “micro bras” that barely cover your breasts. If your bust is larger than the second size, we do not recommend this beachwear. Again, men will turn around when they see you, but their message is questionable.

Bras that are too tight or too small will not make you the queen of the beach. A woman should always remain a mystery, and if you choose thongs or something completely revealing, there is no mystery here. You resemble a book one has already read.

High heels

When we are watching a movie, where some beauty with a gorgeous figure appears in high-heeled shoes – it looks beautiful. These shoes lengthen the legs, especially when combined with a high cut on the panties. Imagine this look with a beach cape fluttering in the wind, sunglasses, and a hat… you will get an absolutely stunning look. In this outfit, you can appear by the pool during some kind of party, but you are not expected to come to a public beach. Walking on sand or pebbles on high heels is stupid.

Ridiculous prints

A print on a swimsuit can easily make you an object of ridicule. If you think that, for example, the image of SpongeBob or similar characters is cute, you are wrong. Such models are contraindicated for all self-respecting women, and especially those who are overweight. You have to love yourself, without forcing others to laugh at you.

How to do this?

A woman should be comfortable in whatever she is wearing. If you know how to walk on pebbles and sand in heels (perhaps there are such unique ladies), some people will appreciate it. But, if you can barely keep on your feet, check your long cape every five minutes, adjust your little thongs or a loose bra all the time, run along the beach trying to catch your hat that has been blown off your head… this can drive people away from you.

When it comes to trends, we advise you to get a simple one-color swimsuit. Add a triangular headscarf and a cotton shirt to it – this way you will really look stylish, fashionable and attract attention because there is no excessive sexuality in this image. Instead, there is beauty.