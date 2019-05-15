There are a few things that every man should have in his wardrobe: a good black or grey suit, a pair of quality brogues, a white button-down shirt, and a good watch. A watch is essential for telling time, of course, but it is also essential for completing your look. Fortunately, there are many watch brands from which you can choose, but a watch is an investment, and you’d do well to go for a brand which has timeless appeal and never goes out of style.

Watches, like other pieces of jewellery, can increase their value over time, after all, and the best quality watches are designed to last for a lifetime. But if you already have a watch with a leather strap and would like to enhance your strap and upgrade it, you may want to make use of a deployment clasp. Deployment clasps are fashionable and elegant, and major watchmakers like Omega have their own pieces that can help upgrade the look of your watch in no time. Would you like to change your watch’s appeal now and again? Here are the top reasons why more watch enthusiasts are upgrading leather straps with deployment clasps.

Deployment clasps aren’t difficult to install

A good one, such as an Omega deployment clasp, is designed to be installed on different kinds of leather bands with a minimum of effort. You only need one tool for this, which is a spring bar, so you can install the clasp’s end which replaces the strap’s current buckle. Since the other end of the clasp is designed to be clipped onto the current size holes on the band of the watch, it’s a breeze to resize as well.

Deployment clasps are elegant and stylish

Deployment clasps are available in different finishes and colours, so they can be quite versatile and give your watch a more customised and personalised look. Whether you would like to match your watch case’s colour or give your watch another spot of colour, deployment clasps are excellent at giving your watch a more elegant and stylish look. With them, you can make sure that you can wear your watch on any occasion.

They are secure

A high-quality deployment clasp will definitely be secure, especially when compared with a standard or traditional leather buckle. Since they are made from metal, they will give a more secure hold and will be able to withstand daily use more easily. And if you go for a deployment clasp in a butterfly style, you can lock it in two places, which means that your watch will snugly stay on your wrist without any worries.

Sturdy and long-wearing

Traditional buckles with tongues may end up pulling, stretching, or cracking a leather strap over a period of time. But a deployment clasp will undoubtedly increase the longevity of the leather band since it holds the band more securely, without any undue tension, either.

Deployment clasps have now become a necessity for many a watch enthusiast as it can enhance the look and functionality of any watch and there’s no problem installing the clasp yourself. But choose your deployment clasp wisely and make sure it’s of high quality, so you are assured of a great buy.