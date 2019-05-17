Tired of Your Glasses? 7 Ideas to Reimagine Your Look

If you’ve worn glasses for a good chunk of your life, you may begin to see them as an indistinguishable element of your physical features. But if you’ve worn the same type of glasses for too long, or if you don’t like the idea of glasses in the first place, you might be interested in finding a way to update your look.

Fortunately, there are many ways to reimagine and reinvent your image.

Reinventing Your Look

These are just some ideas to keep your look fresh, distinctive, and flattering if you’ve typically needed to wear glasses:

Switch to contacts. If you’re wondering how you look without glasses, but you need corrective lenses to see, you could consider switching to contact lenses. It’s a bit of an obvious option, but one you may not have tried in the past. Contact lenses come in several different varieties, both for comfort and convenience. Talk to your optometrist if you’re interested in switching.

Get LASIK surgery. Of course, contact lenses can also be a hassle. Any prescription lens you wear, whether it's glasses or contact lenses, will likely inconvenience you in some way. If you're interested in improving your vision permanently, so you can see what you look like without glasses and avoid the hassle of contact lenses, consider getting LASIK surgery or a similar procedure. LASIK surgery is a one-time procedure that uses a laser to modify the shape of your cornea, naturally correcting your vision. It's relatively low-risk and has been effective for millions of people.

Invest in new frames. LASIK isn't an option for everybody, and you may not be interested in getting rid of your glasses altogether anyway; glasses can accentuate your best features and give you access to a wide range of different looks if you know how to choose them wisely. Start shopping around for new frames, looking for shapes that match your facial structure and styles different than what you're used to. You might be surprised how much different you can look with a new set of frames.

Get an assortment of frames. Instead of getting just one set of frames, consider getting a few different colors and styles. You don't need to get high-end models; instead, just focus on getting several different options. You can then use these options to pair with different outfits, or to serve you in different occasions. That way, you'll be able to rock multiple different styles, and if you ever get tired of your main pair, you can switch things up.

Experiment with new hairstyles. Your glasses can provide you a much more distinctive look if they're framed by the right hairstyle. If you're experimenting with your fashion and stylistic identity, this is the perfect opportunity to change up your hair. Spend some time mixing and matching your different glasses frames and different hairstyles, and stick with what works for you.

Complement your glasses. You could also do more to complement your glasses with other accessories, like earrings or necklaces. Finding a piece of jewelry or a piece of clothing that fits the style and color of your frames can give you a more distinctive and consistent look; again, your best bet is to experiment here until you find something that works.

Try new makeup styles. Wearing makeup with glasses can be a bit of a challenge, but the right techniques can help you look your best. Make sure to use eyeliner lighter than your frames, and make use of eyeshadow that accentuates your eye color.

Making Your Glasses Work for You

If you’re staying with glasses, in one form or another, it’s important for you to take some proactive steps to keep those glasses in good condition. Cleaning them periodically with water and dishwashing liquid, or wiping them with a microfiber cloth can keep your lenses clear and your frames in sparkling good order. You can also detail the nose pads and arms of the frame for good measure. You’ll feel better wearing them this way, and you’ll present a much more polished look.