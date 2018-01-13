Six Ways to Ensure You Choose the Perfect Diamond Ring

Roughly one in three women get to choose their own engagement ring at the moment. Buying a diamond ring you’ll wear forever is a big deal, so don’t be afraid to take charge. At the very least, you should be dropping massive hints about what you want.

There are lots of things you’ll need to take into consideration. If you’re not pleased with your rock it can cause all sorts of problems. It’s vital you get it right from the get-go. Here are a few ways to ensure you choose the perfect diamond ring.

1. Size Shouldn’t Come Into the Equation

Are you impressed when you see celebrities on Instagram with gigantic diamond rings? Photos might get thousands of likes and comments, but in reality nobody cares about the size of an engagement ring.

Don’t choose a large diamond because you’ll feel better about yourself. Comfort is the most important thing to focus on when you wear something every day. In the US, the average size of diamond engagement rings sits at only 1 carat.

2. The Diamond Is Only the Main Attraction

You have to remember your diamond is only the main attraction. Once you’ve fallen in love with one you’ll have to spend time focusing on the setting. It’s going to be highly visible when you’re wearing the ring.

Imagine the diamond is an expensive piece of artwork hanging on your wall. The setting is like the frame you’d put around it. Now would also be a good time to do a little research into the band too.

3. Your Engagement Ring Should Be Timeless

How much do you know about the fashion industry? Even if you’re not an expert, you’ll be smart enough to know trends come and go. Surprisingly, the same kind of thing applies to diamond rings.

It’s pretty sad because your engagement ring should be timeless. You will hopefully be wearing it for the rest of your life. Don’t make the mistake of getting caught up in any passing trends.

4. Don’t Pay Too Much Attention to the 4Cs

A diamond is like a fingerprint or snowflake. Every single one on the planet is completely unique. You’ll eventually find out about the 4Cs. It’s the clarity, carat, color, and cut of any diamond.

They’ll all contribute towards how much your diamond costs. Don’t put too much stock in the grading of your diamond. At the end of the day, it’s how your rock makes you feel that really counts.

5. Ask Your Partner to Help You Choose It

Congratulations, you’re getting to choose your own diamond ring. That doesn’t mean you can’t ask your partner to come along to help out. It’s the least you can do if you’re stealing the responsibility from them.

It will give you more leeway when you’re looking around. Your partner might agree to pay a bit more if they see your face light up. It’s possible you’ll need a second opinion if you have more than one favorite.

6. Don’t Commit to Anything Straight Away

The only thing you should be committed to is the person you’re going to spend the rest of your life with. No doubt you’ll look for rings long before the proposal, but don’t commit to anything too soon.

There is a big chance you’ll change your mind, which can happen to the best of us. Some women are told they need to learn to love their diamond ring, but you’re getting to choose yours so do it wisely.

It Will Look Fantastic on Your Finger

Follow all the tips we’ve discussed today and your diamond ring will look fantastic on your finger. You’ll be able to display it proudly every time you go outside. Get it wrong and things could turn out differently.