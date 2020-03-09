Say It With Silver: 7 Reasons Silver Accessories Set the Standard

Which of the 5 senses matters most? If you guessed your sight, that’s correct! Studies show that the world agrees when it comes to the importance of sight. While hearing, smell, taste, and touch matter, they’re nothing compared to the ability to see. When you’re meeting someone for the first time, or even talking to a friend, they’re listening with their eyes.

If you want to send the right message, you can express yourself through your fashion sense. We find that silver accessories are the perfect way to show the world who you are, no matter what type of statement you’re trying to make. Are you ready to take your fashion sense to the next level?

Read on to learn everything silver can do for you.

1. Durable Silver Accessories

If you take special care of your sterling silver jewelry, it can last you for the rest of your life. Silver lovers know that their beloved jewelry pieces can look exactly the same even after decades of use! When you get real silver accessories, you’ll have to pay more than you would for cheap silver. However, the extra cost you pay will be well worth the long-lasting value of your jewelry.

You may even find that certain jewelry pieces wind up as precious heirlooms for your family. Since quality is more important than quantity with silver, make sure that you’re buying from a reputable company. The jewelry company you go with it should be well established and provide silver jewelry that has the right type of markings.

2. Easy to Take Care Of

Are you afraid of your silver tarnishing? It can be upsetting to see one of your favorite pieces of jewelry, looking less than fabulous. Over time, any piece of silver jewelry can tarnish. However, the good news is that wearing your jewelry frequently can actually delay the tarnishing process. Your skin has oils that help naturally clean silver pieces of jewelry. Finally, cleaning silver jewelry with a jewelry cleaner and microfiber cloth will have it looking fabulous in no time!

3. Countless in Style Options

Do you enjoy variety? Silver is a fairly soft metal, making it easy for jewelers to have fun experimenting with exciting fresh designs. Designers love the versatility silver provides, allowing them to try new styles.

Since designers love experimenting with silver, you’ll never have to worry about having enough choices. As you begin shopping for silver jewelry, you’ll notice there are countless designs.

We know that trying to keep up with the latest fashion trends can be exhausting. However, since silver is so popular, you can rest assured that your jewelry pieces will never go out of style. Even as the designs change for the latest styles of jewelry, they almost always will involve some amount of silver. We suggest that you always have a couple of silver jewelry pieces ready to go. Now you’ll never have to worry about being in style.

4. Upgrade Your Jewelry Collection

Since there are so many different silver jewelry styles, it’s easy to make big changes to your collection. Let’s say for instance that you have an expensive piece of jewelry you’re using to make a statement. You’ll certainly be able to find a silver jewelry option that will complement the statement piece without stealing away from it. Silver is a neutral type of jewelry, complimenting whatever pieces you’re already wearing. You can even be wearing gold as your statement piece, and use discrete silver accessories to complement the yellow hues.

5. Silver Health Benefits

So far we’ve been discussing how silver can help you look great. However, silver can also help you feel great too. Silver can kill more than 650 types of bacteria, parasites, molds, and fungi, that could spread diseases in your body. Silver also helps with your body’s ability to regulate its core temperature and circulate blood. Some individuals have reported that when they wear their silver jewelry, they feel a boost in energy. Finally, it’s believed that silver jewelry has the power to interrupt any electrical pulses that could be causing you harm. As your body balance is out, your immune system gets a boost as well.

6. Jewelry for Any Occasion

Office party, hot date, or a casual night out, silver is perfect for any occasion. You’ll be happy to know that you can also wear the same silver piece on multiple different occasions as well. A sleek silver necklace that works at the office party, could also become part of a more sultry nighttime look. Since silver is such a neutral metal, it can add a sense of finesse to any outfit without being overbearing. We also find that silver’s versatility works great with other items in your jewelry collection.

White gold works great with silver, and you can match the pieces however you like. You can also match silver with yellow gold and platinum pieces. Rather than looking like your confusing jewelry pieces, it’ll look as if you’re creating a whole new style. A blend of silver, white gold, and platinum pieces will highlight your outfit while showing off your features.

7. Perfect for Sensitive Skin

Living with sensitive skin means having to be extra aware of the things your body touches. Being able to wear your jewelry and not worry about an infection is especially important when it comes to earrings. Unfortunately, certain metals that are cheap can cause irritation and rashes on your skin. Nickel, base metals, and brass, jewelry items that are poorly made, can quickly into an outbreak or rash. Silver jewelry fixes this problem because it’s a hypoallergenic alloy.

Now you know some of the top ways silver accessories can make your life better. We believe that when your style reflects who you are, it’s a lot easier to feel your best. Knowing what jewelry to wear is a great place to start, but it also helps if you’re able to tie in the other aspects of your outfit. To learn more fashion tips check out the rest of this site.