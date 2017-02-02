Keeping the Style of Old Alive with Antique Jewelry and Clockwork

We live in a day and age where everything is aiming to be as minimalistic as possible, and the vibrant designs of another time are all but lost. Even when it comes to jewelry, you can see that the way jewelry is crafted today lacks a certain element to it. When you think about it, the only purpose for jewelry is to make something look more beautiful. If that’s the case, why not go all out?

By looking into antique jewelry instead of today’s norm of valuable rocks, you can acquire a sense of style and decorum that are impossible to replicate with modern means. What makes antique jewelry better? Nothing. In fact, you might even like the approach of modern day jewel-cutters and retailers more.

What antique jewelry can offer you is the opportunity of wearing something that “can tell a story”, if that makes sense. When you deal in antique, you are interacting with items that have been places and have seen things. These antique jewelry pieces have witness moments of history. Even if they weren’t necessarily grand or exciting moments, they are mute keepers of chronicles.

Jewelry isn’t the only department that dabbles in antiquity. A large following finds great pleasure in finding, restoring or using antique clocks. The echoes of time itself ring through the gong of an antique clock, enveloping the room in the air of whatever era it comes from.

Jewelry and clockwork dawning the gown of antiquity can often deceive people as far as their value goes. Many people live their entire lives with knowing that they have a fortune sitting in their living room, in the form of that old clock their grandparents gave them. If you are in the possession of such items that dub as subtle treasures, it might be a good idea to have them evaluated by an accredited professional which can tell you exactly how much your grandmother’s engagement ring is worth nowadays.

There are distinct traits to antique engagement rings, especially in the types of gems that were used. For a trained eye, it would be easy to tell a valuable, antique piece from a cheap replica.