How to Create a Total Monochrome Look?

Monochrome is one of the main trends of the coming cold season. However, it’s not that easy: we are telling how to create a modern and interesting look.

Fabric texture

A monochrome look from clothes with the same texture will look insipid (of course, if we are not talking about leather total look). So, feel free to combine several fabrics at once.

Pay attention to:

Leather

Silk

Fur

Jeans

Linen

Lace

Simple fabrics

Accessories

A stylish bag and jewelry can make your look more stylish, but can also ruin it.

A bag for monochrome looks is best to be chosen in the color of the entire outfit (or the opposite one). It is also easy to fail with jewelry: choose gold, silver or combine both metals at once.

Colors

Remember that there are other looks, except total black! Nude colors are trendy now – choose beige or brown, which is perfect for your skin color. This is very easy to do: put the fabric near your face and take a selfie in front of the window in daylight. For example, celebrities often choose red, orange, pink, and blue these days.

Everything is not that easy at all with matching colors in the look

If in the case of bright or nude total looks you can play with tones, black and white things must be combined as carefully as possible. To make the look stylish, black or white things should ideally match each other in tone. To build such a monochrome with suits, overalls and dresses is the easiest way.

Makeup and hairdressing

This is also very important! Especially if you are going to go out in a bright or black monochrome. Colors can age, highlight skin imperfections and emphasize all the wrinkles. Therefore, in the case of total look, you need to pay maximum attention to grooming – do not forget to bring a comb and powder with you.