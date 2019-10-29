Hottest 70’s Styles That Are Trendy Today

The fashion of the 1970s is one of the main sources of inspiration of our time. Designers actively use the main motives in their collections, and the features of the era become unconditional must-haves. Among the most promising trends of the fall-winter season, there were elements of the military, safari, ethnic styles, which are harmoniously combined within the same image. Layering, eclecticism, game of textures – Geniusbeauty.com has put together these and other fashionable installations in a useful guide to the 1970s

The era that replaced the rebellious 1960s was marked by the emancipation of society, a new wave of struggle for women’s rights, and a sharp reaction of people to outdated canons. There was a rejection of clear lines and thoughtful images. The leitmotif of the decade’s fashion was the “combination of incongruous features”, which in many respects inspired the 1990s to grunge. A fundamentally new style emerged that promoted complete freedom of action.

Freedom loving punk

The revolutionary spirit in the culture of the 1970s was brought by the punk movement, prominently associated with the musicians of Sex Pistols. It was then that the name of the British woman Vivienne Westwood became popular. She used to design clothes for the band.

The punk style in clothing is total eclecticism, deliberate negligence, and oversize. Here are military elements, ripped denim, leather jackets, aggressive colors, and decor from rough metal fittings (an abundance of zippers and buttons, pins, jewelry in the form of blades and even sleeves).

Military clothing

The representatives of punk culture also drew attention to the details of military uniforms. Camouflage prints, khaki, rough materials and a loose silhouette are a universal form of military-style clothing. This fall, a camouflage uniform comes out of the shadows, claiming to be the top item in your wardrobe. Feel free to add cargo pants, shirts and bombers with patch pockets, and accessories made of rough leather with metal fittings.

Practical safari

Despite the earlier appearance (in the 1920s), the safari style was also among the favorites in the late 1960s (remember the Safari dress by Yves Saint Laurent). Safari became a logical continuation of the military style, taking from it practicality, versatility, decor elements and colors of sand, olive shades and khaki. This fall, we are putting into practice the rules of a successful hunt, bringing the features of a safari into our wardrobe in the form of trendy overalls and trouser suits with elongated straight-cut jackets.

Ethnic style

Folk style focuses on floral prints, flying fabrics and relaxed silhouettes. In addition, it also refers to visual geometry and ethnic motifs inspired by national costumes. When it comes to ideas, we turn to the hippie culture fashion and its love for sundresses and midi dresses, tunics and medium-length skirts. When collecting an image around a light dress in the fall, don’t be afraid to play with textures. Complement your outfit with knitted sweaters and cardigans, massive shoes and sheepskin coats in an oversize format.

Color accents

Color block, bright, almost acidic colors are an echo of the 1960s, which is perceived from the fashion of the next decade. In the textile industry of those years, synthetic fibers began to be actively used, which allowed experimenting with silhouettes, and most importantly – with colors. This fall, designers offer to focus on brightness, deciding on the most unusual combinations of shades and even colorful mono-images.