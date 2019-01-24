Best Places To Purchase Second Hand Designer Bags

There’s nothing more luxurious than buying a new designer bag that truly compliments your wardrobe. However, for most women, owning designer bags are a luxury that many do without due to the high prices of these bags. Thankfully, it is possible to own luxury designer purses, if you’re willing to buy them second-hand or slightly used.

This is a fantastic option that will allow you to own any gorgeous bag for substantially less than its retail price. The only sacrifice is that you won’t be getting a bag that is in pristine or unused condition but you can get ones that are like new or gently used. There might be a few minor scrapes or scratches, but these issues are not deal breakers. We will now take a look at what you should know when buying a pre-owned purse as well as where you can buy these bags.

Know The Worth Of The Bag

The first thing you should do before you start shopping for second-hand designer bags is to know the retail price of the designer bags you want to buy. You can do so by checking out the price of the bag in retail stores as well as online on the brand’s website. Then, you can check the price of the same bag on second-hand sites or stores to determine how much you would be saving. In many cases, you can save hundreds of dollars by buying the bag second hand, but you should always check to make sure before purchasing. Also, in some cases, it may be more expensive to buy a particular bag second-hand in the case it is a rare bag or if it was used by someone famous.

Don’t Be Fooled By Fake Brands

Unfortunately, there are many second hand bag sellers that sell fake bags. As a result, you should do your own research to know the tell-tale signs of a fake bag versus an original brand bag. This will save you a lot of money as well as potential embarrassment.

Manage Expectations

Now, you need to know the differences in the terms used for preowned bags. For example, if a bag is “gently used” and another bag is “like new”, then these two terms represent different conditions of each bag. The bag that is gently used will likely have more signs of use than the bag that is like new. However, the gently used bag will most likely cost less. As a result, you should always check out these bags properly in person or if you’re buying online, then make sure that there are clear pictures that show the true condition of the bag. Be sure to take your time when viewing these pictures so that you can determine whether you’d be happy with the condition of the bag before purchasing.

Now, we will take a look at some specific places and websites where you can find and purchase these second-hand designer bags.

Rebag

Rebag is a well-known website where you can purchase a wide variety of pre-owned designer bags. They have thousands of different designer brands such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Prada, Hermes etc. These bags are purchased from people living in the United States as well as from professional sellers around the globe. Each one is tested for authenticity by third-party authenticators so you can feel assured that you’re buying a genuine designer bag. They have new arrivals coming in every week, so there are always new bags for you to check out and buy to match every possible outfit or occasion. You can even exchange your bag within 6 months which will give you a credit that is 70% of the price you paid for the bag which you can then use to purchase other bags on the website. This allows you to easily buy new bags anytime you wish without breaking the bank.

Ebay

Another excellent website to buy lots of used designer bags is on Ebay. This is a fantastic website since you can find many expensive bags on auction and if you’re fast and lucky, you can purchase a bag for less than half it’s retail price. One great idea is to find a bag seller that you like and trust and then follow them so that you’ll get updates on when they have new bags for sale.

Fashionpile

Next on our list is Fashionpile which was founded in 1999. They have a wide range of luxury and limited edition handbags from the most coveted designers. Each item is thoroughly checked so that you can be guaranteed it is completely authentic. They have an online presence as well as three physical stores in California so if you don’t want to shop online, you can check them out in person. Some of the designer bags that you can purchase here include Bulgari, Chanel, Fendi, Tom Ford, Givenchy and more.

Love That Bag

This site, like it’s name is a great source of amazing bags that you’re sure to love. It is a Canadian based store that allows you to return the bag for free within 10 days if you’re not satisfied with it. This addresses the major concern of most people that buy used bags and are unsure about the actual condition of the bag they buy. So, if you’re not happy with the condition, you can simply return it.

Collector Square

This website is the European leader in sale of pre-owned designer bags and other luxury items. They are located in Paris but they deliver to customers all over the world. You can also return the items within 14 days of purchase if you’re not pleased, however, you’ll have to pay for the return shipping.

Conclusion

In closing, we have just looked at a couple of places where you can buy second-hand designer bags. All of the above websites will give you access to thousands of luxury bags, so be sure to check them out to find the bags that truly make you look and feel your best.