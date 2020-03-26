8 Spring Wedding Dress Trends

Spring is here, meaning wedding season is upon us. When it comes to what’s trending in the world of weddings, it depends on who you ask. Season after season, the changing trends of wedding dresses is not only exciting for the bride-to-be, but it also indicates how bridal fashion is evolving.

Traditional dresses received an upgrade with trains, skirts have been adorned with feather detailing and the high-low hemline is back in fashion. So, if your big day is nearing and you are in the hunt for multiple outfits for your wedding and events, there’s no longer a single unique look you have to adhere to. You can choose a cool jumpsuit for the rehearsal, a classic wedding gown for the ceremony and a sequined mini-dress for the reception.

There is no denying the fact that 2020 is definitely a fashionable year to be a bride. Scroll down to see the top picks of spring wedding dress trends of 2020.

High Neckline

A high neckline wedding dress is always a classy and chic choice for brides regardless of the look you want to achieve. Both modest and alluring, high neckline wedding dresses with their supportive straps offer comfort and are dancefloor-friendly.

Though high-neck wedding dresses are typically modest and provide coverage, you can opt for open backs, illusion bodices and cut-outs to achieve a sexy look.

All-Over Crochet Lace

Lace is always in style, but crochet lace is having a moment. Whether you prefer to go bohemian or traditional, crochet lace will serve your purpose. This new go-to style for a lot of spring weddings is comfortable to wear, making crochet lace a safe choice for brides.

This new reinvention of lace will create a laid back and ultra-stylish bridal look to help you appear stunning and whimsical on your big day.

Removable Trains

Thanks to its ability to create a dramatic appearance down the aisle, a long train is a bridal favorite. When it comes to practicality and dancing around the ballroom, however, a train may not be ideal.

As more and more brides inch towards comfort for their wedding day, designers have started adorning wedding gowns with detachable trains. With removable trains, you can now enjoy the best of both worlds by transforming your appearance from the aisle to the dance floor in minutes.

Airy Dresses

Wedding dresses made out of light and airy fabrics like chiffon are great for brides who want to look ethereal and delicate as they walk down the aisle. However, being light and breathable, they are best suited for spring or summer weddings.

Airy wedding dresses can hold both embroidery and beadwork, and they perfectly fit your figure, helping you feel comfortable and natural. They also do an excellent job of hiding any extra weight and are a popular option for pregnant brides as they visually lengthen the bride’s silhouette.

Tiered Skirts

Why not consider tulle or organza layers that feel like a cream puff this spring? Tiered skirts are perfect for those brides who want to feel like a modern princess without taking their wedding dress too seriously.

Though tulle skirts are nothing new, tulle upon more tulle adds volume to your dress for a modern yet romantic-looking appearance. Also, tiered skirts provide you with the right amount of movement for a soft bridal look.

Short Dresses

No matter how light your ball gown is, hours of dancing is going to leave you exhausted. Mini/short dresses are perfect for brides who wish to change into a second look for the reception. Not only is this one of the boldest spring wedding trends in 2020, but it also comes off as a spin to the after-party look.

Furthermore, short wedding dresses are quite convenient for destination weddings as they are effortless to transport. You also get to pair the wedding dress with beautiful accessories such as headpieces and shoes, which are usually hidden under longer wedding gowns.

Sparkle On Your Big Day

From lace gowns to short wedding dresses, this spring is all about modern fashion trends. Whether you’re looking for a sleek silhouette or something more lavish, the trends listed above will help you make your decision.

According to the Wedding Attire Survey by The Knot in 2018, 11 percent of brides wore more than a single outfit on their wedding day. So, don’t merely settle for just look this wedding season. Get ready to rock a bridal blazer for the rehearsal dinner, a high neckline for the ceremony and a short, feathered dress for the reception.