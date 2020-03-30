Keto vs. Paleo: Which One Is Right for You?

Keto, Paleo, no dairy, no sugar… there are so many diets out there that it can be hard to keep them straight. But don’t worry, in this article, we will explain the difference between paleo and keto so you fully understand which is which. Then you will be able to compare keto vs paleo and choose the right on for you.

Paleo: The Caveman Diet

You may have heard the term “caveman diet” or “ancestral diet”. These are both terms for paleo.

In this diet, you focus on eating the types of foods eaten by early humans. That means whole foods such as organic vegetables, fruits, naturally raised meats, wild fish, eggs, nuts, and seeds.

When you follow the paleo diet you will avoid processed foods that are high in sugar. unfortunately, our modern diet is largely based on these items.

Yet, these unhealthy foods have been shown to lead to digestion issues and food allergies.

Following the paleo diet means you avoid grains, dairy, beans, and legumes.

The Ketogenic Diet

The keto diet has one goal: to make a body reach a state of ketosis.

This is done by drastically lowering or eliminating carbs completely. As a result, your body shifts from using glucose for energy and instead uses store body fat to fuel us.

Keto meals are high in fat, with moderate protein and low carbohydrates.

By increasing one’s fat-intake, the body can become start burning fat for energy instead of carbohydrates.

This diet focuses on getting 70-80% of your daily calories from fat. Up to 15% of your calories come from protein and only 10% or less come from carbs.

Keto Vs Paleo: How Are They Similar?

The Keto and Paleo diets are often seen as interchangeable because they’re similar in some ways.

Both diets avoid grains and legumes and focus on healthy fats such as nuts and seeds.

Keto and paleo diets call for eating grass-fed, organic meat as well as a lot of leafy greens and non-starchy veggies.

Both also avoid refined sugar.

Yet, you might be surprised to learn that these nutritional plans have more differences than similarities. Let’s take a look at what those are.

The Difference Between Keto and Paleo

The main difference between these diets is the amount of fat you intake. With keto, the higher healthy fats the better. Whereas paleo diets try to eliminate fats including dairy.

Paleo also allows fruits that have lots of sugar as well as starchy vegetables where keto avoids these.

Overall, paleo is more sustainable for overall digestive health and athletic performance. Paleo diets can be used long-term. Keto diets can be used either short term to reset your metabolism or long-term for people with certain health conditions like epilepsy or cancer.

Now You Know!

There you have it! The similarities and differences between keto vs paleo. Now you can make an informed decision about what is best for you.

