What to Look for in a Compression Garment Before Liposuction

A good compression garment is essential after cosmetic surgery and will play a key role in your recovery process. A compression garment is designed to reduce swelling, keep your body in shape and provide you with the best results after your procedure. However, this is only possible if you’re wearing the right type of compression garment.

The Reasons Why You Need a Compression Garment

Before your surgery, you will be instructed to purchase a compression garment that you will need to wear until your body has recovered from your surgery. Some patients feel frustrated about having to purchase one, particularly when they don’t understand why they need one to begin with.

During your liposuction procedure, subcutaneous fat that’s located between your skin and muscles will be suctioned out. Once this happens, fluid will start to accumulate in this empty space. By wearing a compression garment, pressure will be applied to the area that was treated, which will disperse the fluid instead of allowing it to build up.

How to Choose the Right Compression Garment

If this is the first time you’re buying a compression garment, you will encounter a wide variety of choices that can feel quite overwhelming. It can be difficult to know whether you are even considering the right items.

Before you purchase a compression garment, ask your surgeon for details on the type of garment you should be looking for. The type of garment you require will depend on the area of the body that will be treated. If you are be targeting more than one area of the body, you may need multiple compression garments.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when shopping for a compression garment:

The garment should be tight-fitting. A compression garment is meant to apply a lot of pressure, so it should be tight. When the garment isn’t tight enough, swelling and fluid build-up becomes more likely. The garment should feel as tight as a sports bra or athletic garment would. With this being said, the garment should not cut off your circulation. Any tingling sensations are a red flag.

Along with doing your own research, you can also ask your surgeon for supplier recommendations if you want to speed up the process.