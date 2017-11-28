Oxo Permanent Smoothing Treatment Review

Just dumping everything from the beauty aisle into your shopping cart at the store doesn’t mean that you’ll be happy with how you look or how you feel. Specifically when talking about hair, knowing exactly what you get – is very important. There are special hair treatments which you can use, but not all of them give the same results.

Have you tried smoothing treatments for your hair before?

Are you familiar with some of the popular hair smoothing solutions like the Japanese treatment or the Keratin treatment? If so, you know what kind effects they have, but you’re also aware of their limitations. There are quite a few things that aren’t so great about hair treatments, however you could avoid that by trying out OXO’s alternative smoothing technique.

What’s so different about it?

The first thing you want to know probably is what exactly is different between using one of the aforementioned solutions and using OXO. Well, there are quite a few differences, but here are the most important ones:

It is a permanent hair treatment while the Keratin one isn’t.

You can collect and wash your hair right after the treatment, which isn’t possible with the Japanese treatment.

It restores your hair’s natural properties and doesn’t just coat it with a faux-layer that appears to have restored. OXO Permanent Smoothing Treatment offers true shine instead of shine reflection on a coated hair.

OXO treated hair will look very natural and will have a vital organic movement, unlike the results obtained from the Japanese treatment which force the hair to be straightened.

It can be used even by women who are pregnant or in the process of breastfeeding unlike any other treatment.

No need to blow-dry the hair after the shower, you can simply wash and go.

There are pretty good reasons to try out OXO’s solution, even if you are comfortable with your current solution. You’ll never know just how much greener the grass is on the other side if you never hop over the fence. If you need any more convincing, here are some of the things that the OXO Permanent Smoothing treatment does best:

It’s a permanent hair straightening solution.

It’s used by professionals in professional hairdresser salons.

It’s based with the most advanced organic smoothing technique and mostly natural substances.

It does not break the structure of the hair.

It does not have burning sensation because it have to washed 100% all out before using a flat iron.

It creates a lasting shining effect.

It makes the hair look very natural.

It removes the necessity of blowing drying your hair after a shower.

It’s all round a great solution if you’re looking for a permanent treatment that will get your hair ready to go at all times. It’s worth mentioning that the OXO Permanent Smoothing Treatment doesn’t actually do the straightening work by itself, but it does put your hair into a state in which it allows the hairdresser to fully operate the straightening while flat ironing, using no chemical shortcuts.