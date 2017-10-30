The Most Beautiful Tattoo Ideas And Their Meanings

It`s always a tough task to find a really perfect tattoo design with meaning for yourself. Of course, you’d like something permanent and gorgeous on your body to mean something deeply, but how to select a beautiful tattoo that will be still substantial in 5, 15 or even 50 years? Over time, tattoos have lost or transformed some of their meanings and people start considering tattoos just as a form of art, but it’s also possible to get a tattoo that can regret you as a result.

Most tattoo lovers say that tattoos are extremely personal things, and while they can seem so cool, modern and trendy, they mean much more than just a shape or symbol. So here is the analysis of 4 most popular tattoos with big meanings that can inspire you to get one.

Butterfly Tattoos

Among the most beautiful and meaningful woman tattoos ideas of getting a butterfly on the body are in a great demand.

This is so because butterflies are the insects that struggle their way out of cocoons. So a butterfly is a sign of rebirth, change, eternal beauty and splendid metamorphosis. Being plain, colorless and almost ugly in its cocoon, butterfly enters the world, leaving the cocoon as an energetic beautiful creature. Besides, in Japanese culture butterfly is considered as a sign of someone`s soul. The Greek word for butterfly translates into the soul.

Cherry Blossom Tattoos

Flower tattoos are among the best tattoo ideas as flowers are one of the most delicate creatures of our nature which have always been a source of fascination on account of their beauty and fragrance. Cherry blossom tattoo designs are definitely among the most popular types of flowers in the tattoo industry (maybe taking a back seat to only roses).

Cherry blossom has symbolized life since time immemorial. This pretty and tender flower stands for transient life. It blooms for a short period of time, thus, it presents the temporary nature of life and beauty. Cherry blossom tattoos can also stand for femininity and the birth of a child or love and mourn the loss of someone very close to the heart.

Feather Tattoos

Feather tattoos and their meanings have quite a rich background and equally important among both sexes.

Feather is a significant tattoo theme because, in one sense, a feather can signify death and loss, but, at the same time, it can signify birth and luck. It really depends on how you perceive it. By the way, the meaning of such tattoo also depends on which bird it belongs to, so think about this before getting the tattoo.

Dragon Tattoos

One more extremely popular and demanded unisex tattoo design is a dragon. Dragons are legendary creatures. They are known to be mystical, powerful and fierce.

Dragon designs are commonly tattooed either big to highlight unmissable presence, or small and delicate like a miniature presentation of the gigantic being. The size here means a lot and can say a lot about your personality. Dragon tattoos show the meaning of purity, strength, hope, wonder, creativity, and grace.