Are i-Lipo Treatments A Good Alternative For Liposuction?

What is i-Lipo? i-Lipo is a non-invasive treatment that uses laser or low levels of laser energy to break down the fat cells in your body. It is very different from the process of receiving liposuction which is where a person receives plastic surgery to remove fat. With i-Lipo you are not being opened up in any way or having anything injected into you, which makes it a great deal safer than liposuction. You are also awake when you receive your i-Lipo treatment, so you are very aware of everything that is going on around you. When it comes to liposuction, you are under anesthesia and a doctor has to monitor that while your surgery is being performed.

Where can I get an i-Lipo treatment? i-Lipo is a cosmetic treatment than can be done in any health spa like Shapspa.com. When it comes to liposuction you need to get surgery like that done in a medical facility that is able to handle surgery and all the complications that can come from it.

How Does It Work?

With i-Lipo, a device is placed against your skin in the problem area that is going to be worked on. Inside of the i-Lipo machine, there are 30 laser diodes that will heat up with laser energy and shrink your fat cells. This process will allow your fat to shrink and release from the area that is receiving treatment. The fat cells will later get flushed out of your lymphatic system.

With liposuction, your fat is liquefied by a saline solution being injected into the body and then the fat is suctioned out with a surgical tube.

How Quickly Can You See Results?

Some people have noticed that a couple of inches were already gone after the first treatment. Over the course of the scheduled treatments, you will see your shape and the amount of cellulite change.

When it comes to liposuction you will have to completely heal to know the results that you have achieved.

How Long Do The Results Last?

When it comes to your results, they can be long-lasting. It will all depend on how you treat your diet and exercise after you’ve received the treatments.

With liposuction, this is hard to know. It can take up to 6 months for any swelling to go down and for all the healing to happen. You will need to exercise and try not to fluctuate in what to keep the results that you achieved through the surgery.

How Does It Feel?

Most people have felt relaxed and comfortable while receiving an i-Lipo treatment. You may feel a little bit of warmth from the treatment pads.

Thankfully, when it comes to liposuction you are asleep so you don’t know how it feels to have the fat suctioned out of you.

What Areas Can You Get The Treatment?

The main areas that people get i-Lipo are:

Stomach

Thighs

Under the chin

Arms

Waist

But in reality, almost any area of the body can receive i-Lipo treatment, except for breasts.

With liposuction, you can essentially get fat suctioned from any part of your body.

Is Exercise Required After A Treatment?

Yes, you will need to exercise after receiving the treatment. The fat cells that were just worked on the need to be motivated to leave your body through the lymphatic system. Also, you will need to keep up an exercise regimen in general so that the body doesn’t take on more fat in other areas.

With liposuction, you should continue to work out and eat well once you have recovered. The doctor can only take so much fat from your body and you will have to keep up your part to make sure your results stick.

How Many Treatments Will You Need?

To receive the maximum results from your treatments you may need anywhere from 6 to 8 treatments. If you are receiving 2 treatments a week then you can be finished with your i-Lipo treatments in just 4 weeks. And each session will take about 30 minutes.

When it comes to liposuction, it is hard to know how many surgeries you will need. Initially, you will need one surgery but that surgery may have a lot of different pre-surgery steps and there will probably be a lot of post-surgery steps and possibly follow up surgeries.

Who Shouldn’t Receive This Treatment?

A pregnant or breastfeeding person can not receive these treatments. Someone who has a significant amount of weight to lose shouldn’t consider this treatment. Any man or woman with complications in their body should talk to their doctor before thinking about getting this treatment.

When it comes to liposuction, a person should always talk to their doctor before getting any sort of surgery like this, but obviously a plastic surgeon can not perform plastic surgery on someone who is

pregnant.

Is There Any Downtime After This Treatment?

Essentially you should be able to go on with your day as normal after receiving the treatment.

With liposuction, you are going to be in bed for possibly up to a week depending on how extensive your liposuction was. Your body is going to need to get used to the incisions that were made and the actual lipo procedure that you received. The body may need a month or 2 to truly get back to normal activities without any discomfort. Plus you’ll have to wear a compression garment in the area you received lipo and take antibiotics and pain pills afterward.

Are There Any Side Effects?

i-Lipo is safe to receive and there are no side effects. If you have any questions you can reach out to the experts such as Shapspa.com.

With liposuction, you can run into all sorts of side effects or complications. You could end up with scarring/scar tissue. Your nerves can be damaged or severed. You may have to get follow up surgeries if the doctor didn’t achieve what you were looking for. Your skin could be lumpy or seriously dimpled. Your doctor may have been too aggressive with the work they did and you can become injured. You could end up with horrible bruising or infection.

With an amazing surgeon, liposuction can give you amazing physical results. At the same time, even with an amazing doctor, there is always the possibility of major complications that they won’t be able to foresee. Sadly there is also the fact that your doctor won’t know how your body will respond to the anesthesia or if you could end up with an accumulation of fluid or infection.

You could also have zero complications and just not end up being happy with the results of your surgery. At this point, you will need to allow your body the 6 months to heal before you are allowed to have a revisional surgery. There are just so many things that could happen with you receive liposuction.

Or, you could get i-Lipo instead and know within a month what your results look like. You also won’t have to worry about the possible infection, scarring, or having to wear an uncomfortable compression garment that you may end up overheating while wearing. I-Lipo gives you the freedom of losing your fat, which will help you lose your inches and could then allow you to lose weight. It definitely beats the surgical alternative.