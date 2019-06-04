Givenchy The Power of Color Makeup Collection for Spring 2019

Givenchy released The Power of Color Spring 2019 collection of makeup, which is very bright and cheerful, inspired by the spring awakening of nature, and intended for strong, proud and free women. The collection includes 2 shades of Prism Blush highlighter, double eyeshadow liner, Le Rouge lipstick, Le Rouge Perfetto color lip balm, and Le Vernis nail polish. The entire collection came out in limited edition.

The Power of Color Makeup Collection Spring 2019 by Givenchy includes the following:

Double eyeshadow liner for the eyelids Givenchy Dual Liner Spring 2019 (limited edition) combines eye shadow and liner for the eyes. It has a soft, creamy, comfortable and durable texture. One movement can give an intense color and an expressive look. It was released in 2 shades:

3 Dinamic – green and blue;

4 Passionate – pink and orange;

Givenchy Prism Blush Spring 2019 (star product of the collection, limited edition) includes two mother-of-pearl shades (lighter and darker), giving the face a natural and radiant color. Apply each color separately or mix them to create a unique shade to suit your mood. It is released in 2 shades:

2 Power – coral orange color;

10 Love – beige-pink color;

Givenchy Le Rouge Spring 2019 lipstick (limited edition) gives a light, velvety, non-sticky and resistant coating, with a semi-gloss finish. It came out in the red-orange shade 332 Fearless;

Givenchy Le Rouge Perfetto Spring 2019 (limited edition) cares for lips, has a smooth, creamy, refreshing texture and gives a natural and individual shade that responds to the skin pH of the lips as well as additional volume. It is released in the red and orange shade 5 Spirited;

Givenchy Le Vernis Spring 2019 (limited edition) in the saturated dark blue shade 12 Strong.