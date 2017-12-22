Staying gorgeous during winter can certainly feel like a real challenge. The days are shorter, the air is drier and the temperatures are colder. It can sometimes feel tempting to abandon your beauty routine and just accept your dry, flaky skin.

You don’t have to let harsh winter weather best you. Instead, make some small but essential changes to your skincare routine to combat whatever winter throws at you. Here are the five changes to make to your skincare routine during winter.

1. Avoid Hot Water

When it’s cold outside, nothing sounds more luxurious than a long hot bath. While hot water might feel good during the cold season, it’s not doing your skin any favors. Hot water strips natural moisture out of your skin and dries you out, especially during winter. While you don’t have to give up your baths altogether, do try to limit the amount of time you spend submerged in hot water. During showers, try to keep the water warm, not piping hot.

2. Ditch Harsh Products

A strong anti-acne toner might feel great during the summer months when your skin is extra oily, but it can be stripping and damaging when it’s winter and the air is dry. Ditch products that are meant to make your skin matte or dry out oil. Replace them instead with serums, oils and lotions that put desperately-needed moisture back into the skin. If you’re still experiencing breakouts, try an alcohol-free anti-blemish product that contains tea tree oil. This will eliminate breakouts without drying out your skin.

3. Switch Out Your Lotion For a Cream

A light hydrating lotion can be the perfect choice for both the face and body when it’s hot out. However, when temperatures drop, it’s time to swap out your lotions for something a bit more heavy duty. For the face, look for a thick night cream that will lock in moisture while you sleep. For the body, look for a body butter or oil that will keep you feeling soft and hydrated no matter how harsh the weather becomes. If you really want to feel hydrated, try applying your body cream as soon as you step out of the shower while your skin is still a bit wet.

4. Don’t Forget SPF

Many people operate under the misinformed assumption that sunscreen is only necessary when it’s hot outside. This is very untrue. Sunscreen is essential during the winter season. Just because it might not be sunny and hot doesn’t mean that there aren’t still harsh UV rays when you step outside. Furthermore, sun reflected off of snow and rain puddles can be especially harsh on your skin, causing wrinkles and premature signs of aging. If you want to look younger for longer, wearing sunscreen year-round is your best bet.

5. Treat Yourself

It’s easy to feel moody during winter. The days are shorter and colder and you don’t always feel your most beautiful. Winter is a perfect time to treat yourself to a luxurious beauty ritual. You could try a facial, which has benefits beyond just giving you glowing skin. Alternatively, if you really want to revamp the appearance of your skin, you could invest in anti-wrinkle injections. This procedure will dramatically improve your appearance and make you feel fresher and rejuvenated.

Winter can be harsh, but your skin doesn’t have to suffer. Incorporate these essential tips into your winter beauty routine and say goodbye to dry winter skin forever. Remember, the more consistent you are with your moisturizing routine, the less dry your skin will become.