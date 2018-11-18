Everything You Need To Know About Tattoo Removal

Tattoos have become much more of a mainstream activity. People from all ages and backgrounds have gone under the needle as a way of self-expression more than ever before. But, there is still the element of impulsiveness that goes with getting a tattoo for many people, who may regret it later down the road.

Getting a tattoo in a moment of spontaneity can be exhilarating and fun as long as you remember it is for the long haul. It’s easy to forget in the excitement of the moment that the tattoo will become a permanent part of your body.

If you have a tattoo that is starting to blur, becomes associated with bad memories or you just want to make room for some fresh new art, you now have more options. Dermmedica laser treatments are available to help you get rid of your tattoo no matter what your reasons. Tattoo removal has become much more widely available as well as an affordable option for many people. Take a look at some of the things you need to know if you are looking for a clean slate.

How Does It Work?

A high-intensity medical grade laser will target and break up the ink particles forming your tattoo that are trapped under your skin. Some particles will be able to come out through your skin but most are broken down small enough to be absorbed by your body. You also have the option of having your tattoo surgically removed or erased with microdermabrasion. However, the laser treatments are by far the most effective and the least complicated of the procedures.

How Many Treatments Are Needed?

The number of laser sessions that you will need is dependant on a number of factors. The size of your tattoo along with the area of skin being treated are major factors. The color makeup of your tat is also a consideration. On average it can take 8 – 15 treatments for the best results.

Is It Painful?

If you have already gone through the pain of having your tattoo put on, then the removal will be no different. Most patients report some discomfort, but numbing creams or local anesthetics can help make you more comfortable. Depending on where your tattoo is located, your skin may be more sensitive to treatments.

What Can I Expect After A Treatment?

For most patients, there is some swelling, redness or mild burning in the treatment area following the procedure. This can be eased using ice packs or over the counter pain medication. It is recommended that you use a healing ointment and bandages until the area is fully healed. Depending on the size of the removal area, you can expect full healing in 2 – 4 weeks.

What Are The Risks?

In rare cases, people have experienced a change in the pigment of their skin, which can be permanent. If you have your treatments done by a licensed physician or dermatologist there is a very little risk, and no long-lasting side effects.

What Is The Cost?

The total cost of your tattoo removal will depend on the size of the treatment area and the number of sessions required to gain the best results. On average you can expect to pay between $200 – $500 for your tattoo removal.