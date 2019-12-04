Botox: A Few Quick Things to Consider Before Setting an Appointment

It is perfectly understandable to want to look younger as the years go by. The accumulation of wrinkles is a natural progression as the skin ages – while not necessarily a big deal for some, there are others who would prefer to be rid of them. Fortunately, it is more than possible to remove wrinkles, though the ideal solution is a bit unorthodox.

It is a common occurrence for someone to be injected with botulinum toxin, also known as Botox, to remove wrinkles by paralyzing specific muscles in the face temporarily. It can sound terrifying for those who are not familiar with the procedure, but it can be surprisingly effective. That said, it always pays to be safe. Here are just a few quick things to consider before setting an appointment.

A consultation is mandatory

No matter how much you want your wrinkles to disappear, you risk too much by jumping into an appointment right away. Everything starts with a consultation, as it will allow the dermatologist to figure out what your face needs. You will likely be asked to smile, frown, as well as perform other facial expressions to figure out how exactly to tackle the situation. For quality services such as Botox London, the use of a consultation is mandatory.

While you might be unhappy with the way the wrinkles are framing your face, it is not enough of a reason to jump straight into the injection process without a thorough check of your facial muscles. After all, paralysis of facial muscles is not to be taken lightly.

Be aware of what needs to be avoided before the appointment

It is common knowledge that any blood-thinning medication is barred from use at least a week before the process, as it can end up causing complications. However, it is not everything that you need to watch out for. While your doctor will undoubtedly give you a list of what to avoid, it always pays to be prepared. A more comprehensive list includes:

Anticoagulants (aspirin, ibuprofen)

Multivitamins

Green Tea

Cinnamon

Red Wine

Surprisingly, antioxidants can also cause complications due to their tendency to weaken blood vessels. All of the items included in the list are not to be taken at least a week before the operation.

The younger you are, the better the results, but be warned!

Last but certainly not least, keep in mind that the best results often come from those who have a Botox injection when the wrinkles have still not completely set. It means that those in the early and late thirties are often the best candidates, but there is a caveat. If you choose to go the route of Botox, you will likely have to keep doing so to avoid wrinkles for a long time.

Fortunately, preparation for a Botox injection is not necessarily too challenging. While it is similar to an operation, it is simply about avoiding taking things that could potentially weaken blood vessels. By following the tips above, you are guaranteeing the success of your Botox appointment!